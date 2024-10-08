2025 LCA Convention

Saturday 9am-4pm Cattlemen's college is an opportunity to learn from our guest speakers on topics like the History of the Southwest Cattlemen, Legislation in Baton Rouge, Marketing, Reproduction, Industry Markets, Health/EID Rulling, Soil Health, things to know in the legal field of ranching, and beef alliances. Lunch will be provided.

