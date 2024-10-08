2025 LCA Convention

Includes 1 ticket for:
-President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Includes 1 ticket for:
-President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Collegiate Cattlemen's Member Ticket
$30
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
LJCA Member Ticket
$30
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
LJCA Member Ticket
$30
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Children 12 & Under
$30
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
President's Reception Ticket
$40
Friday night event you won't want to miss! The evening will be a fun night filled with dancing to a live band & watching horse racing. Food will be provided and a cash bar. We will also have a live and silent auction sponsored by DuBois Auctions.
Friday night event you won't want to miss! The evening will be a fun night filled with dancing to a live band & watching horse racing. Food will be provided and a cash bar. We will also have a live and silent auction sponsored by DuBois Auctions.
Cattlemen's College
$20
Saturday 9am-4pm Cattlemen's college is an opportunity to learn from our guest speakers on topics like the History of the Southwest Cattlemen, Legislation in Baton Rouge, Marketing, Reproduction, Industry Markets, Health/EID Rulling, Soil Health, things to know in the legal field of ranching, and beef alliances. Lunch will be provided.
Saturday 9am-4pm Cattlemen's college is an opportunity to learn from our guest speakers on topics like the History of the Southwest Cattlemen, Legislation in Baton Rouge, Marketing, Reproduction, Industry Markets, Health/EID Rulling, Soil Health, things to know in the legal field of ranching, and beef alliances. Lunch will be provided.
Queen's Banquet
$45
Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2025 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.
Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2025 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.
Prayer Breakfast
$30
Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.
Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.
Spur Club Meeting
free
***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
Pay at the table for your meal.
***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
Pay at the table for your meal.
Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet
$300
Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***
Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***