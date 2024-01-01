Tails of Hamelin

Join us for this witty version of "The Pied Piper," based on the mystery spurred by a cryptic inscription at a church in Hamelin, Germany in 1384: "It is 100 years since our children left." No explanation can be considered true, but from this event myth and folklore, as is often the case, grew. Amongst these tales, the most enduring is the tale of the rat infestation and the bargain the town strikes with the mysterious piper to rid them of the plague.





Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time. All tickets are general seating (no assigned seats). Show length: Approx. 2 hours, with a 15 minute intermission.





Saturday's matinee is geared towards families. No change will be made in the performance, but the price reflects a discount to allow for families to more easily afford a trip to the theater. There will likely be a lot of kids at this performance. Please consider this when you purchase your tickets.





Parking in the lot is limited. Overflow behind the church on the grass or on the surrounding streets.







Appropriate for the whole family.





Freeze dried candy concessions by Sisi's Sweets will be available.







Book & Lyrics by Chris Blackwood, Music by Piers Chater Robinson