OPEN CREATIVE WORKSHOP 201: YOUR PIECE AT YOUR PACE WITH JAMIE REED
Arts In The Burg
207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA
Standard Class Ticket 4-pack
$80
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Can’t Afford Full Price: 4 pack
$40
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Want to Help By Paying A Little More: 4 pack
$100
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
This fee is for 4 classes, and the student has 90 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Free Classes When Your Buy More- 10 Class Pack
$160
This fee is for 10 classes, and the student has 120 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
This fee is for 10 classes, and the student has 120 days to use them all from time of purchase.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.