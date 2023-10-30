TERRE HAUTE SOUTH BASKETBALL FANWEAR

MATERIAL:52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
COMES IN SIZES SMALL-XXLARGE
BELLA CANVAS HEATHER BLACK T SHIRT
$15
MATERIAL:52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
COMES IN SIZES SMALL-XXLARGE
BELLA CANVAS WHITE T SHIRT
$15
MATERIAL:52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
COMES IN SIZES SMALL-XXLARGE
50/50 BASIC T SHIRT RED
$12
50/50 cotton/poly
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
50/50 BASIC T SHIRT BLACK
$12
50/50 cotton/poly
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
BELLA CANVAS LONG SLEEVE T SHIRT RED
$18
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
COMES IN SMALL-XXLARGE
BELLA CANVAS LONG SLEEVE T SHIRT BLACK
$18
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
COMES IN SMALL-XXLARGE
BELLA CANVAS LONG SLEEVE T SHIRT WHITE
$18
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
COMES IN SMALL-XXLARGE
RED LONG SLEEVE DRIFIT
$20
100% polyester
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
BLACK LONG SLEEVE DRIFIT
$20
100% polyester
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
RED 50/50 CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
$22
50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
WHITE 50/50 CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
$22
50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
BLACK 50/50 CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
$22
50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
Red Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
$28
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
Black Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
$28
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
White Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
$28
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
HEATHER RED ELECTRIFY COOLCORE® HOODIE
$42
87% polyester/13% elastane heathered wicking knit with Coolcore® technology
Coolcore® is engineered to distribute moisture quickly throughout the garment. As the moisture spreads it will dry faster and keep you cool and comfortable.
HEATHER BLACK ELECTRIFY COOLCORE® HOODIE
$42
87% polyester/13% elastane heathered wicking knit with Coolcore® technology
Coolcore® is engineered to distribute moisture quickly throughout the garment. As the moisture spreads it will dry faster and keep you cool and comfortable.
HEATHER GREY ELECTRIFY COOLCORE® HOODIE
$42
87% polyester/13% elastane heathered wicking knit with Coolcore® technology
Coolcore® is engineered to distribute moisture quickly throughout the garment. As the moisture spreads it will dry faster and keep you cool and comfortable.
Sport-Tek® Drive Fleece Jogger Black
$28
SIZES ADULT SMALL-XXLARGE
Competitor Pocketed Short Black
$18
SIZES ADULT SMALL-XXLARGE
New Era® Sideline Beanie Black/Scarlet
$18
This will have the Terre Haute South S embroidered on the front center
RED SHORT SLEEVE DRIFIT
$17
100% polyester
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE DRIFIT
$17
100% polyester
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
WHITE SHORT SLEEVE DRIFIT
$17
100% polyester
COMES IN SIZES YOUTH SMALL-ADULT 4XL
