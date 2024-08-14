Omaha Leaders - Annual Membership

A one-year Omaha Leaders individual membership. Includes one ticket to each of our 9 Leaders Lunches in the year you are a member, and access to our member-only Leader to Leader coaching groups.
Annual "Champion" Membership
$500
A one-year Omaha Leaders organizational membership for a business, church, or non-profit organization. Includes 1 ticket to each of our 9 monthly leadership lunches in a calendar year AND a 25% off coupon for use for any additional tickets for your organization!
Annual "Visionary" Membership
$2,000
ONLY 7 AVAILABLE! A one-year Omaha Leaders organizational membership for a business, church, or non-profit organization. Includes 5 "Flex" tickets to each of our 9 monthly leadership lunches in a calendar year! Also, includes a City Impact Sponsorship for 1 month. Your business, church, or non-profit organization will be featured at our Leaders Lunch for that month, and we'll also highlight your organization on our social media channels and website.
