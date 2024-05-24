2024 Wellness Village

2200 Edwards Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33901, USA

Food Vendor item
Food Vendor
$250
WHAT THE VENDOR FEE COVERS: • Truck Space • Social Media Post Announcement
Business Vendor item
Business Vendor
$125
WHAT THE VENDOR FEE COVERS: • 10x10 Booth Space (Does not include tent) • Listing in the Event Guide
Virtual Vendor item
Virtual Vendor
$100
Have your brand/organization listed in the official FITMIX FEST Wellness Guide! This is an opportunity to include a company profile, introduce representatives, products/services, and contact information on the FITMIX FEST website, and be recognized in the Virtual Wellness Village, which will remain active until the upcoming year. Submit a 25-word description of your company to be included in the guide.
