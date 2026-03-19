Woodhull Community Park Fundraiser #2 We’re raising funds for new playground equipment at Woodhull Community Park, and newest raffle prize is a $500.00 in gift Certificates. tickets available Please share and help support our cause. Every ticket helps us get closer to a fun and safe playground for our community! Please note: During checkout, there is an optional tip field. If you do not wish to leave a tip, select “Other” and enter $0. Thank you for your support!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!