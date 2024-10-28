eventClosed

A.G.E. Con 2025

245 S Church St

Lake City, SC 29560, USA

One Day Pass
$20
This Pass gets you into the event for either Friday or Saturday
Weekend Pass
$30
This Pass gets you into the event for both days
V.I.P Pass
$75
The V.I.P Pass gets you into the event for both days along with * Early access for both day * Badge and Lanyard * Swagbag * One free entry into the cash prize tournaments (Held on Saturday) * Access to the V.I.P room

