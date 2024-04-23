Competition Group - Hmong Dance 2024

This is a beginner to intermediate-level team. Dancers will further improve their Hmong dance technique, learn precision, muscle memory, and dance expression, and have the opportunity to participate in up to two dance competitions. Being a part of a competitive team helps develop valuable skills such as teamwork, confidence, resilience, and sportsmanship. Because of this, dancers and dance parents/guardians must be committed to joining the competitive team. This two-hour class meets every Sunday from 2 pm - 4 pm.

