2024 Birdies Fore Bulldogs Team Registration

Automatically move to 150 yards out and play your second shot!
Raffle Tickets
$5
$5 each, enter your ticket for a chance to win a raffle item!
Raffle Tickets
$20
5 tickets for $20. Enter your raffle ticket for a chance to win a raffle item!
Team Entry $500 per team (Select 1 from dropdown box)
$500
*This is for team registration only. If you are wanting to do a sponsorship (thank you!) you would select an option below.
Title Sponsor (1 spot remaining)
$2,500
Includes:
Registration for team of 4;
Sign at tee box (may set up tent on hole of choice);
May provide promotional items for swag bag;
Social Media Recognition;
Logo on banner;
Signage on golf carts;
10 extra raffle tickets;
Tournament Advertising;
Sponsor Gift
Green Sponsor
$1,500
Includes:
Registration for team of 4;
Sign at tee box (may set up tent on hole of choice);
May provide promotional items for swag bag;
Social Media Recognition;
Logo on banner;
Signage on golf carts;
Black Sponsor
$750
Includes:
Registration for team of 4;
Sign at tee box (may set up tent on hole of choice);
May provide promotional items for swag bag;
Social Media Recognition;
Hole Sponsor
$250
Includes:
Registration for team of 4;
Sign at tee box (may set up tent on hole of choice);
Social Media Recognition;
**PLEASE READ**
free
When using the link to check out, you MUST select the drop down box under SUMMARY ORDER and select $0 donation. As long as you select $0, you will NOT be charged an added fee for using the Zeffy platform*
