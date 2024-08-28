REMAX St. Joseph Presents: Hot Air Balloon Tethered Rides for St. Jude Children's Hosptial

All participants must purchase a ticket, including children (no infants or young toddlers are permitted). 15 tickets are available per slot. Ticket is $30 per person. A tethered balloon ride is a short flight in a hot air balloon that's tethered to the ground by ropes so it can't fly away. The balloon hovers 20–80 feet above the ground for a few minutes, allowing riders to experience the sensation of flight without traveling to high altitudes. Please read all directions and policies contained in the general information tab of this event. Purchase of this time-slotted ticket indicates that you understand and acknowledge the event rules and policies.

All participants must purchase a ticket, including children (no infants or young toddlers are permitted). 15 tickets are available per slot. Ticket is $30 per person. A tethered balloon ride is a short flight in a hot air balloon that's tethered to the ground by ropes so it can't fly away. The balloon hovers 20–80 feet above the ground for a few minutes, allowing riders to experience the sensation of flight without traveling to high altitudes. Please read all directions and policies contained in the general information tab of this event. Purchase of this time-slotted ticket indicates that you understand and acknowledge the event rules and policies.

seeMoreDetailsMobile