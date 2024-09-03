Integrating Woman Leaders Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
One-Week Stay at Modern Lake Michigan Home
$1,000
$1,000
A stone's throw from Lake Michigan, this gorgeous Fennville home is surrounded by a gorgeous display of ever-changing colors. Composed of high ceilings, comfortable furnishings, and modern fixtures, you can continue to enjoy lovely views from the interior of your stay. The open-concept living room, dining area, and kitchen maximize family time. Sit back and enjoy each other's company in front of the wood-burning fireplace in the living room. When hunger arises, the well-appointed kitchen presents a full suite of stainless steel appliances and gleaming countertops.
Down the hallway, check out the bedrooms, all adorned with high-quality linens and ample natural lighting. A private washer/dryer and central air-conditioning tie together the stellar interior amenities.
Near your stay, indulge in adventure after adventure at Saugatuck Dune Rides, Ravines Golf Club, Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Park Theatre, Mt. Pisgah – Historic Ottawa Beach, and further up the road at Bittersweet Ski Resort.
Includes one-week wtay (seven days / six nights – 10 guests max). Select from available dates on Vacasa.
VALUE = $2,500
Experience Palm Springs – One Week Stay at Zanjero
$1,000
$1,000
Get away to Palm Springs, a city in the Sonoran Desert of southern California, known for its hot springs, stylish restaurants, golf courses and spas. It's also noted for its many fine examples of midcentury-modern architecture. Its core shopping district along Palm Canyon Drive features vintage boutiques, interior design shops and restaurants. The surrounding Coachella Valley offers hiking, biking and horseback riding trails.
You’ll stay in the Bauhaus-inspired Zanjero by Avantstay townhome, where vibrant modernity meets desert allure just a six-minute drive north of Downtown Palm Springs! This 2BR haven, ideal for group getaways, invites you to dive into the heart of Coachella Valley's excitement.
One-Week Stay (seven days / six nights) at Zanjero (sleeps six)
Select from available dates on VRBO.
Plus, the experience comes with…
Astouri Palms Poncho
In-N-Out Burger Gift Cards (the quintessential CA drive-thru)
VALUE = $2,500
Wine & Friends – Total Wine Private Wine Tasting for 20
$200
$200
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of Total Wine’s experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
VALUE = $600
Embrace Your Goddess - GNO Party for 20
$200
$200
AH Collection Gathering of the Goddesses Girls Night Out and Gift Certificate
Enjoy an evening of retail therapy with your girlfriends shopping at Indy’s hottest boutique, showcasing the latest trends in fashion, apparel and accessories. This evening is for you and up to 20 of your friends. AH Collection will provide a two-hour party with wine, appetizers and desserts, along with top personal stylists offering an exclusive VIP 10% discount on all purchases on the evening of the gathering.
Plus, we’re throwing in a $50 gift certificate, and a bottle of champagne to get you started!
- Private AH Collection Girls Night Out
- Clay Terrace Location – 14511 Clay Terrace Boulevard in Carmel
- $50 AH Collection Gift Certificate
- Veuve Clicquot and Stemless Champagne Flutes (2)
VALUE = $400
Monterey Coastal Cuisine - Dinner for 2
$175
$175
Dinner for Two
Blending classic culinary techniques with the bold, adventurous flavors of the California Coast, we’ve created an entirely new approach to casual fine dining. Our menu honors the heritage of coastal cuisine served alongside new, seasonal and locally influenced flavors.
- $300 Gift Certificate
- Bottle of Wine
VALUE = $350
An Evening Out – Dinner for Two at Bocca
$75
$75
Bocca’s dusky wattage provides the appropriate mood lighting for a black-tablecloth restaurant with a menu divided into piatti primi and piatti secondi. Executive chef Ricky Martinez’s molto moderno pastas and elaborate meats are sexy accompaniments to the muted walls, textured glass partitions, and antiqued mirrors rimmed in decorative moss. The chef who made his mark on Indy by heading up the kitchen at Latin-focused Delicia and then went on to develop the menu for Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers applies his expertise to Bocca’s short list of dishes.
- $100 Bocca Gift Certificate
- Bottle of Wine
VALUE = $150
Doc B’s, Burt’s Bees & Zombies
$100
$100
Treat yourself to the best in skincare – from Burt’s Bee’s to Zombies – the super-popular Hydrating Skincare Face Mask for smooth skin repair, pore tightening & lifting.
Then head to The Fashion Mall and enjoy lunch, Happy Hour, or dinner at Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar… with best-in-class service, a beautiful atmosphere and fresh eats served fast, and made with local ingredients – healthful dishes, pizza, sandwiches, salads and more.
$100 Doc B’s Gift Card
Burt’s Bees Vitamin C Turmeric Brightening Face Serum, Aloe Vera Face Wipes and Clear and Balanced Blemish Stick 2-Pack (with Tea Tree)
Zombie 2-Box (16 masks total)
VALUE = $210
Peter Pan at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis
$200
$200
Four Tickets to Peter Pan Plus Parking
This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!
- Family Ticket Four-Pack – Section OR04, Row J, Seats 105-108
- Saturday, November 23, 2024 / 7:30 PM CST
- Parking Pass
VALUE = $450
Listen Up! – Four Tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony
$100
$100
The mission of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, entertain, educate, and challenge through innovative programs and symphonic music performed at the highest artistic level.
Founded in 1930 the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is one of the leading orchestras in the nation with its commitment to artistic excellence and its ambitious approaches to music education, performance, and collaboration.
The orchestra provides an extensive selection of musical programs inside and outside its historic Hilbert Circle Theatre home.
Two Vouchers, Each Valid for Two (2) Tickets, to Either a Coffee Classical or Evening Classical Performance (a total of four tickets to be used for one concert of the winner's choice, or for two tickets to two different performances)
VALUE = $200
Get Ahead of Your New Year’s Resolution–Fit Flex Fly 30 Days
$200
$200
Fit Flex Fly 30 Days of Group Fitness Classes and Consultation (must be used in 2024)
Train at the #1 gym in Indy.
Whether you’re looking to build muscle in strength training classes, raise your heart rate in high-intensity cardio classes, or work at your own pace with the support of a personal trainer, you’ll find it at Fit Flex Fly.
F3 offers a diverse range of fitness classes (cardio, strength, infrared heated yoga & pilates), personal training and physical therapy services (cupping and dry needling) delivered by innovative and experienced trainers and therapists in an upbeat, positive environment where effort and heart rate are tracked with My Zone and results are scientifically measured with the InBody 570.
Recovery meets luxury with the recent addition of The Fixx, a restorative lounge offering traditional hot sauna and cold plunge experiences, which makes F3 a complete one stop shop for all of your fitness and holistic wellness needs.
Consistently voted the best gym in Indianapolis for its small class sizes, personal support, and exceptional range of workout classes, Fit Flex Fly is a premier fitness/wellness social club located in Nora, an active suburban community on the northside of Indianapolis. Try it today and see for yourself what makes the F3 gym community so unique.
- Body Composition & metabolic Profile Assessment with Coach 9at both beginning and end of the 30 days
- 30 Consecutive Days of Unlimited Group Fitness Classes
- Corkcicle Canteen
- Resistance Bands
- Ankle Weights
VALUE = $400
Ultimate Pickle Package – Pickle on Penn Lessons and Play
$250
$250
Pickle On Penn is Indy’s #1 pickleball destination featuring eight state-of-the-art indoor pickleball courts and a range of membership levels suitable for all players from novice to professional. Check out Pickle on Penn for thoughtfully crafted programming designed to elevate your skills, a friendly game of doubles, or a bite to eat while engaging with the area’s vibrant pickler community! “POP” on over and check it out!
- One-hour private lesson with head pro, Ryan Atkinson ($125 value)
- One-hour, three and a Pro semi private lesson (pro plays with three people providing real time instruction, feedback and strategy) - $150 value
- Four (4) one-hour guest passes to pickle on Penn - each good for one hour of court rental ($200)
- 15 percent off coupon at pickle on Penn pro shop (can’t be used for Selkirk, Paddletek or Joola paddles).
VALUE = $500
It’s Your Turn… Relax! – Hand & Stone
$215
$215
Three-Month Membership and Enhancements
At Hand & Stone, you come first. Hand & Stone provides services tailored to your individual needs, offering a wide variety of spa services including specialty massage and facial services for different skin types and conditions.
With this item, you’ll get…
- A three-month membership, allowing you to enjoy a spa service each month.
- Coupons good for deals and enhancements.
- A robe
VALUE = $425
Tap Into Your Qi – Healing with Acupuncture and Acupressure
$220
$220
Acupuncture involves the insertion of very thin needles through your skin at strategic points on your body. A key component of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture is most commonly used to treat pain. Increasingly, it is being used for overall wellness, including stress management.
Traditional Chinese medicine explains acupuncture as a technique for balancing the flow of energy or life force — known as chi or qi (chee) — believed to flow through pathways (meridians) in your body. By inserting needles into specific points along these meridians, acupuncture practitioners believe that your energy flow will re-balance.
In contrast, many Western practitioners view the acupuncture points as places to stimulate nerves, muscles and connective tissue. Some believe that this stimulation boosts your body's natural painkillers.
Acupressure is similar to acupuncture, but a person uses their fingers or tools instead of needles to work the point.
Get relief, or just relax and recharge…
- Three acupuncture sessions with Dr. Amy Yang
- UNMERA acupressure mat, pillow and carrying case
- Reflexology socks
- Acupressure massage roller
VALUE = $435
Take Control of Your Health
$450
$450
Clean Aesthetic Concierge Weight Loss Program
Receive one month of Clean Aesthetic’s exclusive concierge weight loss program, offered by Dr. Petty. Using advanced GLP-1 medications like semaglutide, this personalized program provides continuous, 24/7 support from a licensed physician dedicated to your success.
One Month of Personalized Weight Loss Guidance
GLP-1 Medication Delivered to Your Home
24/7 Text Access to Dr. Petty for Expert Oversight
VALUE = $1,000
Level Up Your Performance – Coaching Session with Coach Dar
$2,000
$2,000
A Note from Coach Dar…
I help people like you say NO to the status quo, elevate your standards, and overcome adversity to reignite the fire within.
With a blend of psychology, neuroscience, life experience, and faith, I give you tools and support to create life-changing results.
My coaching is not for the faint of heart. But for those who are willing to show up and put in the work, I can help you reach the goals you thought were impossible.
About Coach Dar:
- 100,000+ Lives Impacted Through Speaking, Coaching, Courses & More
- Preferred High-Performance Coach For The NBA, NFL, NHL, And MLB
- WNBA’s Most Inspiring Woman Of 2017
- Senior Fellow Of PathNorth – An Organization Of World Leaders And CEOs Of Fortune 100 Companies
- United States Ambassador For The Global Pay It Forward Day Initiative
- High Performance Coach for Elite Leaders
- Go-To Expert For World Leaders
- Author of The Art of Bouncing Back
- Host of the Awakening Greatness Podcast
VALUE = $5,000
Overcoming Perfectionism Accelerator
$600
$600
In today’s fast-paced workplaces, the pursuit of perfection can be both a driving force and a stumbling block. We're all too familiar with that inner perfectionist—the voice that constantly pushes for flawlessness, scrutinizes every detail, and leaves us feeling like
we're falling short. Perfectionism often masquerades as a virtue, a symbol of our commitment to excellence. But beneath its glossy exterior lies a paradox: the more we strive for perfection, the further we stray from true success. Our quest for flawlessness
becomes a barrier to growth, stifling creativity and fueling self-doubt. Yet, what if we could harness this inner drive for something greater?
Enter the Overcoming Perfectionism Accelerator (OPA), Vitale & Company's signature leadership program crafted to help women leaders tackle perfectionism head-on—both in their professional and personal lives. This four-week journey is meticulously designed to lead women through a path of self-discovery and professional growth, empowering them to become leaders of excellence.
Join the Overcoming Perfectionism Accelerator…
- OPA unfolds over four weeks in October and November, with weekly 2-hour sessions (totaling eight hours).
- Sessions are Wednesdays from 2-4 pm EST: October 30, November 6, 13, 20.
- As the program spans four weeks, attendance at all sessions is mandatory.
- Training sessions are conducted via Zoom.
- Accelerator participation is limited and spots fill up quickly – your spot is guaranteed with the winning bid for this item.
VALUE = $1,800
Dr. Hope Zoeller Coaching Session
$200
$200
Dr. Hope Zoeller is Founder and President of HOPE (Helping Other People Excel), LLC, a firm that specializes in facilitating leader success at every level of an organization, and co-author of HOPE for Leaders Unabridged.
Leadership Coaching is an interactive process designed to produce positive changes in business behavior in a limited time frame. Hope will help you identify what is most important to you, and align your thoughts and goals accordingly.
Who Needs Coaching?
- Leaders who are ready to take their leadership skills to the next level.
- Leaders who need help enhancing their leadership effectiveness.
- Leaders who need support in effective planning and decision making.
- Leaders who desire to achieve phenomenal team results.
- Leaders who need help creating solutions for their toughest leadership challenges.
VALUE = $500
Let Matt Paint Your Pet (or Your Person) – Custom Portrait
$250
$250
Let Matt paint you a portrait! He’ll create a unique hand-painted piece of custom art, on a canvas size of your choosing (up to $500 value, or pay for larger size) featuring an image you provide – he can paint from your favorite photo, and you’ll work together to make a perfect painting for your collection.
Note delivery is typically two to three months out for custom works.
VALUE = $500
The Heart Narrative Photo Session & Images
$200
$200
The Heart Narrative is an Indianapolis family photographer capturing wholehearted memories and your family's narrative through authentic family portraits.
A note from Lauren Lewis, local Indianapolis Family Photographer, Former Early Childhood Educator, and Chaos Coordinator Extraordinaire:
It's my mission to help you throw away the idea of stoic, don't-mess-up-your-outfit, please-for-the-love-of-god-smile chaos of planning your photo session. If working the last 15 years in childcare has taught me anything about Indianapolis families, it’s that perfect is overrated. I want to photograph your deliciously imperfect family. We will work hard and play harder to create a session that your family will cherish, not stress over.
I capture the heart of your family’s narrative within the perfectly imperfect moments that make your story, yours.
- 45-Minute Family Photo Session
- Choice of 20 images from a full-edited gallery
- Certificate good for a session booked between 1/2025 and 7/2025
VALUE = $500
Storytelling Photos for Companies and Families
$215
$215
Kirsten Wray One-Hour Photography Session
A note from Kirsten:
I specialize in a beautiful mix of traditional portrait photography and journalistic candid storytelling. Paired with a lot of fun, I strive to enthusiastically direct and produce natural portrait photography.
Need new headshots? Check out Kirsten’s corporate photography!
- One-Hour Corporate or Personal Photography Session
- Photo Cube Storage Organizer Set
VALUE = $425
Family in Focus – Kelley Martin Photography Session
$250
$250
My name is Kelly Martin, owner and operator of Kelly Martin Photography. I am a wife, a mother, a runner, a coach, a golfer, a country girl, a CPA, and a professional photographer. Motherhood has allowed me to be the photographer I want to be – I could never do this job without my children as they have instilled in me the patience and the know-how to deal with my kid clients. I relate. I understand. Most importantly, I have fun with them.
I specialize in families and newborns. I mainly capture families outdoors, using beautiful sunrise or sunset light to showcase your family’s story. Newborn offerings vary between in-home and studio sessions.
- One-Hour Outdoor Full Family Session
- All edited digitals with print release (50+ images)
VALUE = $500
All You Need is Love! – Hi, Love! Travel Set
$50
$50
Hi, Love! – Inspired by life & love….and YOU!
It has always been the Hi, Love! motto and mission to share the love with all, inspire adventure, have fun and be kind along the way!
Hi, Love! is a Chicago-based woman-owned business that offers packs and handbags that compliment an active lifestyle philosophy: always lightweight, easy to clean and multi-functional. Classic and fun styling is always included.
- Puffer Tote Bag with Zipper Pockets
- Love Me Knot Purse Tote
- Puffer Crossbody Backpack
- Mini Zipper Pack
VALUE = $280
Permanent Jewelry from Honey Boutique
$95
$95
Jewelry can be sentimental. Whether it’s a locket from your grandmother or a friendship bracelet, jewelry can remind you of a story. Permanent jewelry does that on a deeper level since it’s a piece you generally wouldn’t take off. In a way, it’s like a tattoo. You can get a matching one with your significant other, mom, sister, daughter, or get it as a gift to yourself. What would make it more special? Setting an intention so you’ll think of it every time you look at it.
VALUE = $175
Silver in the City Gift Card and Necklace
$40
$40
Long-time IWL partner, Silver in the City is a regular for “Best Gift Shop In Indianapolis,” and relentlessly seeks out new offerings for shoppers to present on every birthday, holiday, and — what the hey — Thursday.
At our core, it’s a brick and mortar shop that believes in providing a welcoming, fun, informative shopping experience. With two locations – Mass AVe in downtown Indy, and Main Street in CArmel – the super-friendly and helpful sales staff are available to share product knowledge, offer gift suggestions and reach items on the top shelves for you!
- Strong Woman Necklace
- $25 Gift Card
VALUE = $85
A Great Gift for Bourbon Lovers
$150
$150
Bourbon is the most American of spirits. It's also one of the smoothest, most approachable, easy-drinking whiskeys out there — and a great way to get into cask-aged, brown liquors.
Drink it neat, or mix up one of the 20 classic bourbon cocktails featured in The Bourbon Bible – the ultimate guide to the ultimate drink.
- Booker’s Uncut & Unfiltered Small Batch Bourbon Collection
- Blanton’s Original Single Malt Bourbon 750 ml
- Pair of Oaksip Wooden Old Fashioned Glasses
- The Bourbon Bible
VALUE = $275
*Must be able to pick up in Indy!
Pacers Package
$50
$50
Autographed Myles Turner Hat, Mini-Hoop and Dri-Fit Pacers Tee
Love the Blue and Gold? Get ready to support the Pacers in the upcoming season with a Myles Turner autographed hat, a dri-fit Pacers tee, and a mini-hoop (so you can shoot along at home).
This will be Turner's 10th season with the Pacers, who drafted the 6-11 center with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. How rare is it to play 10 seasons with one organization? Turner would be just the fifth player in franchise history to spend 10 seasons with the Pacers.
VALUE = $110
Stockings Made Easy – Big Bag of Stocking Stuffers
$125
$125
Make your holidays just a little bit easier this year! Skip those outings spent searching for stocking fillers and take home this silver Hi, Love Carryall Tote instead – filled with items for everyone on your list – card decks, tech items, lip balms, games, Bombas, figurines, personal care, and more.
VALUE = $250
*Must be able to pick up in Indy!
Eyelash Extensions
$100
$100
Full set of lashes. Choice of classic, hybrid or volume.
Use by 12/24.
