Integrating Woman Leaders Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

In today’s fast-paced workplaces, the pursuit of perfection can be both a driving force and a stumbling block. We're all too familiar with that inner perfectionist—the voice that constantly pushes for flawlessness, scrutinizes every detail, and leaves us feeling like we're falling short. Perfectionism often masquerades as a virtue, a symbol of our commitment to excellence. But beneath its glossy exterior lies a paradox: the more we strive for perfection, the further we stray from true success. Our quest for flawlessness becomes a barrier to growth, stifling creativity and fueling self-doubt. Yet, what if we could harness this inner drive for something greater? Enter the Overcoming Perfectionism Accelerator (OPA), Vitale & Company's signature leadership program crafted to help women leaders tackle perfectionism head-on—both in their professional and personal lives. This four-week journey is meticulously designed to lead women through a path of self-discovery and professional growth, empowering them to become leaders of excellence. Join the Overcoming Perfectionism Accelerator… - OPA unfolds over four weeks in October and November, with weekly 2-hour sessions (totaling eight hours). - Sessions are Wednesdays from 2-4 pm EST: October 30, November 6, 13, 20. - As the program spans four weeks, attendance at all sessions is mandatory. - Training sessions are conducted via Zoom. - Accelerator participation is limited and spots fill up quickly – your spot is guaranteed with the winning bid for this item. VALUE = $1,800

