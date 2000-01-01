Michael Griska, sitar - Academy Concerts at Allegheny Church

Michael Griska will take you on a musical and spiritual journey. Michael is a master of Hindustani music - North Indian music - and on his many-stringed sitar he will lead you from a slow, contemplative beginning to a fast, thrilling finale. Hindustani music is nearly 100% improvised, so every performance of a raga is utterly unique.









Allegheny Unitarian Church is a beautiful stone building from 1905. It has gorgeous stained glass windows and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Allegheny Church is not accessible to people who have difficulty with stairs.