Michael Griska, sitar - Academy Concerts at Allegheny Church

416 W North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA

Michael Griska will take you on a musical and spiritual journey. Michael is a master of Hindustani music - North Indian music - and on his many-stringed sitar he will lead you from a slow, contemplative beginning to a fast, thrilling finale. Hindustani music is nearly 100% improvised, so every performance of a raga is utterly unique.  



Allegheny Unitarian Church is a beautiful stone building from 1905. It has gorgeous stained glass windows and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Allegheny Church is not accessible to people who have difficulty with stairs.

