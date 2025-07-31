WOGA PC Sponsorship 2024-2025

Thank you for your consideration in becoming a WOGA Parent Club Sponsor!
Honorary PC Member for the Year – $2,500
• No volunteer participation (Spring, Fall, and WOGA Classic Valeri Liukin 2025 {WCVL})
• No fundraising participation
• 2 passes to the WCVL 2025 Elite Session with VIP seating, if available
• Your company’s logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL
• Your company’s logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL
• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms
• Announcement recognition at WOGA meets (except at Classic/Liukin)
• Company logo on WOGAPC.org website
• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year
• Company logo on WCVL volunteer t-shirts
• VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2025 (2 individuals per family), if available
• $50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2025
Company Sponsorship – $1000
• No volunteer participation for Spring or Fall (not including WCVL 2025)
• No fundraising participation
• Your company’s logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2025
• Your company’s logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL 2025
• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms
• Company logo on the WOGAPC.org website
• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year
Family Sponsorship - $1000
• No volunteer participation for Spring or Fall (not including WCVL 2025)
• No fundraising participation
• VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2025 (2 individuals per family), if available
• $50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2025
• 2 passes to the WCVL 2025 Elite session with VIP seating
• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
Friend of the PC Sponsorship – $500
• No fundraising participation
• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms
• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year