WOGA PC Sponsorship 2024-2025

Thank you for your consideration in becoming a WOGA Parent Club Sponsor!





Honorary PC Member for the Year – $2,500

• No volunteer participation (Spring, Fall, and WOGA Classic Valeri Liukin 2025 {WCVL})

• No fundraising participation

• 2 passes to the WCVL 2025 Elite Session with VIP seating, if available

• Your company’s logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL

• Your company’s logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL

• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet

• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms

• Announcement recognition at WOGA meets (except at Classic/Liukin)

• Company logo on WOGAPC.org website

• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year

• Company logo on WCVL volunteer t-shirts

• VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2025 (2 individuals per family), if available

• $50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2025





Company Sponsorship – $1000

• No volunteer participation for Spring or Fall (not including WCVL 2025)

• No fundraising participation

• Your company’s logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2025

• Your company’s logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL 2025

• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet

• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms

• Company logo on the WOGAPC.org website

• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year





Family Sponsorship - $1000

• No volunteer participation for Spring or Fall (not including WCVL 2025)

• No fundraising participation

• VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2025 (2 individuals per family), if available

• $50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2025

• 2 passes to the WCVL 2025 Elite session with VIP seating

• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet





Friend of the PC Sponsorship – $500

• No fundraising participation

• Space for your company’s marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms

• 2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet

• Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year