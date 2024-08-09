Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Inc
Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Blue T, Raffle & Bronco Tix
Rosie the Rabbiter front logo T-shirt
$25
Blue shirt with the Rosie the Rabbiter Logo on the front.
One chance to win the Bronco or Telluride.
$10
1 dollar each
$1
Purchase tickets to drop in the Raffles.
Six tickets for 5.00
$5
Purchase tickets in packs of 6
A double arm spam for 20.00
$20
How many tickets can you get from fingertip to fingertip ?
2 bingo cards
$10
2 bingo cards for 10 dollar donation.
