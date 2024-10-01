East County Grackles Rugby | Send us to Regional Championships! Raffle
Government Camp Vacation Rental – 2-Night Stay
$10
Enjoy a two-night stay in the heart of Government Camp! This spacious rental is located just one block from restaurants, bars, and shopping, offering easy access to everything our charming town has to offer. Whether you're here for winter skiing and tubing or summertime hiking and biking, Ski Bowl and Summit Ski Area are just 0.5 miles away. You can also take the Mt. Hood Express to Timberline Lodge for a day of outdoor adventure and return right to your doorstep. Mt. Hood Meadows is only a 15-minute drive away.
This cozy three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has plenty of room for your group. The primary suite features a king-sized bed, a full bathroom, a sauna, a TV, and stunning views of Ski Bowl and Tom, Dick, and Harry Mountain. On the main floor, you'll find a bedroom with a queen bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a living area with a large TV, and a deck with a BBQ. The first floor includes a bedroom with a full bed and twin bunk beds, as well as a sauna for added relaxation.
All linens, towels, and amenities are provided, ensuring a comfortable stay. Relax by the creek, cook up a feast in the kitchen, or enjoy the large flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu.
Reservations are based on availability. Check out the listing for availability and more information.
Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of Government Camp!
Retail Value: $600
Enjoy a two-night stay in the heart of Government Camp! This spacious rental is located just one block from restaurants, bars, and shopping, offering easy access to everything our charming town has to offer. Whether you're here for winter skiing and tubing or summertime hiking and biking, Ski Bowl and Summit Ski Area are just 0.5 miles away. You can also take the Mt. Hood Express to Timberline Lodge for a day of outdoor adventure and return right to your doorstep. Mt. Hood Meadows is only a 15-minute drive away.
This cozy three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has plenty of room for your group. The primary suite features a king-sized bed, a full bathroom, a sauna, a TV, and stunning views of Ski Bowl and Tom, Dick, and Harry Mountain. On the main floor, you'll find a bedroom with a queen bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a living area with a large TV, and a deck with a BBQ. The first floor includes a bedroom with a full bed and twin bunk beds, as well as a sauna for added relaxation.
All linens, towels, and amenities are provided, ensuring a comfortable stay. Relax by the creek, cook up a feast in the kitchen, or enjoy the large flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu.
Reservations are based on availability. Check out the listing for availability and more information.
Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of Government Camp!
Retail Value: $600
3-Night RV Rental – 2015 Winnebago Era 170x
$10
Get ready for adventure with a 3-night rental of this 2015 Winnebago Era 170x! At 24 feet long, this RV is perfect for road trips, offering comfort and convenience for up to 7 passengers with seatbelts for everyone. The rear bench seat converts into a king-sized bed, ensuring a restful night's sleep after a day of exploring.
The fully equipped kitchen includes a sink, two-burner propane stove, microwave, and convection oven, with all the necessary cookware and utensils to prepare delicious meals on the go. The all-in-one bathroom features a toilet, sink, and shower, and for those who prefer an outdoor experience, there's an outside shower as well.
Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heating, and take advantage of the convenient location just 8 minutes from PDX International Airport for easy pick-up and drop-off.
And of course, pets are welcomed!
Reservations are based on availability. Raffle winners must be 25+ years old with a valid driver's license and insurance. A security deposit may be required based on destination. Check out the listing for availability and more information.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore in style!
Retail Value: $750
Get ready for adventure with a 3-night rental of this 2015 Winnebago Era 170x! At 24 feet long, this RV is perfect for road trips, offering comfort and convenience for up to 7 passengers with seatbelts for everyone. The rear bench seat converts into a king-sized bed, ensuring a restful night's sleep after a day of exploring.
The fully equipped kitchen includes a sink, two-burner propane stove, microwave, and convection oven, with all the necessary cookware and utensils to prepare delicious meals on the go. The all-in-one bathroom features a toilet, sink, and shower, and for those who prefer an outdoor experience, there's an outside shower as well.
Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heating, and take advantage of the convenient location just 8 minutes from PDX International Airport for easy pick-up and drop-off.
And of course, pets are welcomed!
Reservations are based on availability. Raffle winners must be 25+ years old with a valid driver's license and insurance. A security deposit may be required based on destination. Check out the listing for availability and more information.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore in style!
Retail Value: $750
Fender Redondo Mini Spruce Guitar & Nirvana 2XL Sweatshirt
$10
Unleash your inner rockstar with this amazing raffle prize! You’ll be entering for a chance to win a Fender Redondo Mini Spruce Guitar, perfect for musicians of all levels. With its compact size and rich tone, this acoustic gem features a natural finish, a spruce top, and comes with a gig bag—making it ideal for playing at home or on the go. Whether you're jamming by the campfire or practicing at home, the Redondo Mini delivers big sound in a small package. Check it out here. www.fender.com/en-US/acoustic-series/california/mini/redondo-mini-with-bag/0970710121.html
But that’s not all! This prize also includes a Nirvana Sweatshirt in size 2XL, so you can stay cozy while paying homage to one of the greatest bands in rock history. The classic Nirvana logo is a perfect way to show off your musical style!
Don’t miss your chance to score this perfect duo of musical magic and iconic style!
Enter now for your shot at winning this prize package! 🎶
Retail Value: $250
Unleash your inner rockstar with this amazing raffle prize! You’ll be entering for a chance to win a Fender Redondo Mini Spruce Guitar, perfect for musicians of all levels. With its compact size and rich tone, this acoustic gem features a natural finish, a spruce top, and comes with a gig bag—making it ideal for playing at home or on the go. Whether you're jamming by the campfire or practicing at home, the Redondo Mini delivers big sound in a small package. Check it out here. www.fender.com/en-US/acoustic-series/california/mini/redondo-mini-with-bag/0970710121.html
But that’s not all! This prize also includes a Nirvana Sweatshirt in size 2XL, so you can stay cozy while paying homage to one of the greatest bands in rock history. The classic Nirvana logo is a perfect way to show off your musical style!
Don’t miss your chance to score this perfect duo of musical magic and iconic style!
Enter now for your shot at winning this prize package! 🎶
Retail Value: $250
Dive into a delicious experience at Fish & Rice
$10
This Sushi & Sake basket includes the following:
$50 Gift Card to Fish & Rice - Treat yourself or a loved one to a fantastic dining experience at one of the best spots in town!
1 Bottle of Premium Sake—Elevate your meal with the perfect pairing of authentic sake, sure to enhance your culinary journey.
Exclusive Fish & Rice Merch - Show your love for great food with stylish apparel and goodies!
Take your chance to indulge in this incredible basket! Perfect for food lovers and sake enthusiasts alike.
Get ready to savor the flavors of Fish & Rice—enter now! "
Retail Value: $200
This Sushi & Sake basket includes the following:
$50 Gift Card to Fish & Rice - Treat yourself or a loved one to a fantastic dining experience at one of the best spots in town!
1 Bottle of Premium Sake—Elevate your meal with the perfect pairing of authentic sake, sure to enhance your culinary journey.
Exclusive Fish & Rice Merch - Show your love for great food with stylish apparel and goodies!
Take your chance to indulge in this incredible basket! Perfect for food lovers and sake enthusiasts alike.
Get ready to savor the flavors of Fish & Rice—enter now! "
Retail Value: $200
Hollywood District Movie Date Night Raffle Basket
$10
Enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of Portland’s iconic Hollywood District with this exclusive raffle prize!
What’s Included:
4 Free Movie Tickets to the historic Hollywood Theatre, a Portland landmark known for its classic films, indie screenings, and vibrant atmosphere. Perfect for a group movie date or a fun night out with friends!
$25 Gift Certificate for Concessions at the Hollywood Theatre. Grab your favorite movie snacks and drinks while you enjoy the show!
$50 Gift Certificate to Sizzle Pie, a beloved Portland pizza spot just a short walk from the theater. Indulge in a delicious pre-movie meal with their unique pizza flavors and vegan options.
Bonus: $25 Gift Certificate for Little Axe Records, an indie record store right next to the theater. Explore their amazing selection of vinyl records and discover something new to take home!
This package offers a perfect blend of cinema, pizza, and music for an unforgettable evening in Portland’s Hollywood District!
Retail Value: $150
Enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of Portland’s iconic Hollywood District with this exclusive raffle prize!
What’s Included:
4 Free Movie Tickets to the historic Hollywood Theatre, a Portland landmark known for its classic films, indie screenings, and vibrant atmosphere. Perfect for a group movie date or a fun night out with friends!
$25 Gift Certificate for Concessions at the Hollywood Theatre. Grab your favorite movie snacks and drinks while you enjoy the show!
$50 Gift Certificate to Sizzle Pie, a beloved Portland pizza spot just a short walk from the theater. Indulge in a delicious pre-movie meal with their unique pizza flavors and vegan options.
Bonus: $25 Gift Certificate for Little Axe Records, an indie record store right next to the theater. Explore their amazing selection of vinyl records and discover something new to take home!
This package offers a perfect blend of cinema, pizza, and music for an unforgettable evening in Portland’s Hollywood District!
Retail Value: $150