Taste of The Triangle Silent Auction

ESTIMATED VALUE: $320
Sports Memorabilia & Adventure
Includes 2-hour Indoor Apex Racing Lab Simulation, AND 2-hour Indoor X-Golf Simulation
#21 CAROLINA PANTHERS DERRICK BROWN #95 AUTOGRAPHED FOOTBALL
$75
Starting bid
#5 HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE
$50
Starting bid
Fashion
Beautiful Designed for Joy "Betty" hand-crafted purse
https://www.designedforjoy.com/products/betty_leather_handbag?_pos=1&_sid=ddaac8783&_ss=r
#6 BEAUTIFUL MOSAIC JASPER NECKLACE AND EARRINGS GIFT SET
$50
Starting bid
#7 FAITH-BASED ALTAR'D STATE CLOTHING BRAND $100 COUPON
$50
Starting bid
#14 - DATE NIGHT OR CELEBRATION DINING EXPERIENCES BUNDLE
$50
Starting bid
#15 DPAC VIP Ticket Package to LYLE LOVETT & his Large Band
$100
Starting bid
#18 AT-HOME PROFESSIONAL TEETH CLEANING KIT
$75
Starting bid
#20 DISTINCTIVE DETAILING 4-HOUR AUTO DETAILING PACKAGE
$100
Starting bid
