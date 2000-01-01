The Amazing Antics of the Woodland Box Turtle

Program Description: The Woodland Box Turtle is one of the most commonly encountered reptiles in Virginia. But, how much do you really know about them? Do you know that they can live as long as—and perhaps even longer than—humans, or that humans are the most important predators of Woodland Box Turtles, killing hundreds each year on Virginia’s highways? Join us as we learn about the life and antics of these amazing creatures!

Speaker Bio: Todd Fredericksen teaches courses in environmental science and biology at Ferrum College. Research interests include the effects of forest management on biodiversity, natural history and conservation of wildlife species in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and tropical and temperate forest ecology. He is the editor of Banisteria, the journal of the Virginia Natural History Society and Editor of the journal Trees, Forests, and People. He is a wildland firefighter with the Virginia Department of Forestry and a member of the Virginia Natural History Society, Virginia Society for Ornithology, and the Virginia Herpetological Society.

You are welcome to arrive at McCauley Community Center for a Coffee Social (includes light breakfast snacks, coffee & tea) at 9:30 a.m. prior to the event. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. Lunch starts at approximately 12:00 p.m. Program cost includes Coffee Social, Program, & Delicious Lunch!





PROGRAM COST:

The cost of the program plus lunch is $12.00 for members and $20.00 for non-members. YOU MUST pre-register for this event. This helps us to insure there is adequate seating and food prepared for both the coffee social and the luncheon.





QUESTIONS: Please call 540-483-1518 or email [email protected].