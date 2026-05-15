About this event
Be Out Day Dallas is a free, family-friendly community event supporting HBCUs, scholarships for FAMU students, youth initiatives, and community empowerment. This event brings together culture, music, vendors, and community impact across Dallas–Fort Worth.
Secure your space at Be Out Day Dallas with your own tent setup. This option allows approved participants to bring and set up their personal tent within the designated event area. All tents must follow event guidelines and size requirements provided after registration.
Includes 6 foldable white chairs. *Only select if you have purchased of tent. Chair rentals are only included with tent rental or bring your own tent deals. This deal does not stand alone.
Apply to become a food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas. This high-energy community event brings together thousands of attendees for a day of culture, music, and community engagement. Food vendor fees support event operations and community programming. All approved vendors will receive setup instructions, health compliance requirements, and event guidelines prior to the event.
Apply to become a food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas. This high-energy community event brings together thousands of attendees for a day of culture, music, and community engagement. Food vendor fees support event operations and community programming. All approved vendors will receive setup instructions, health compliance requirements, and event guidelines prior to the event.
Apply to become a non-food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas. We welcome retail vendors, small businesses, community organizations, and service providers. Vendor fees support event production, security, and community initiatives. Approved vendors will receive full event details, setup times, and vendor guidelines prior to the event.
Apply to become a non-food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas: Texas Takeover. We welcome retail vendors, small businesses, community organizations, and service providers. Vendor fees support event production, security, and community initiatives. Approved vendors will receive full event details, setup times, and vendor guidelines prior to the event.
Support Be Out Day Dallas and help us provide scholarships, youth programming, and a free community event for the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Every contribution helps us create opportunities, empower students, and build lasting community impact. Donations are greatly appreciated.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!