Mental Health Mile Fundraising Event

*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA.
Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA.
Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Walk Only-Ages 6-12
$11
*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA.
Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA.
Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Lunch Only -Ages 13+
$15
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Lunch Only-Ages 6-12
$11
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk*
Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
VIP-Ages 13+
$25
Admittance to the whole event.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Admittance to the whole event.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
VIP-Ages 6-12
$20
Admittance to the whole event.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Admittance to the whole event.
*Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!