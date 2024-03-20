Sales closed

Mental Health Mile Fundraising Event

1802 8th St

Monroe, WI 53566, USA

Walk Only-Ages 13+
$15
*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk* Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA. Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Walk Only-Ages 6-12
$11
*No Admittance After 11:45am/End of Walk* Includes Welcome and listen to two speakers: Amy Thompson, Vintage Rose Co; Second Speaker TBA. Includes inclusion on the approximate one mile walk. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Lunch Only -Ages 13+
$15
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk* Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
Lunch Only-Ages 6-12
$11
*No Admittance Before 11:45am/End of Walk* Includes Walking Taco Luncheon, Keynote Speaker Jeff Ditzenberger, Silent Auction, and Live Auction. Also includes live music from Melissa Kieler. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
VIP-Ages 13+
$25
Admittance to the whole event. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*
VIP-Ages 6-12
$20
Admittance to the whole event. *Purchases on or before May 4, 2024 will include an event tshirt*

