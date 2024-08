At Forest School, we embrace the magic of nature as our classroom. Join us every Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for enriching outdoor experiences. Here’s what you can expect:

Wednesdays: Herbarium Creation Dive into the world of plants! Students will press plant specimens, documenting their unique features and specific details. Our Herbarium project encourages curiosity and botanical exploration.

Dates: 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/9, 10/16, 10/30, 11/6, 11/20, 12/4, 12/11, 12/18

Price: Full semester: (12 sessions) $275 Drop in for 1 month: (4 sessions): $110

Drop in for 1 session: $30



Fridays: Team Building STEM Challenges Get ready for exciting challenges! Fridays are all about teamwork, problem-solving, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Engage in hands-on activities that foster collaboration and critical thinking.

Dates: 9/6, 9/13, 9/20, 9/27, 10/11, 10/18, 11/1, 11/8, 11/22, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20

Price: Full semester: (12 sessions) $275 Drop in for 1 month (4 sessions): $110 Drop in for 1 session: $30