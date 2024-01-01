Logo
Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF
2024 Cleveland Gaelic Golf Outing

665 US Grant St, Lagrange, OH 44050, USA

Join us for the annual Cleveland St. Pat's - St. Jarlath's Gaelic Athletic Association Golf Outing to support local Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Camogie for youth and adults.


This year the golf and dinner will be at  Grey Hawk Golf Club, 665 U.S. Grant Street, LaGrange, Ohio 44050 (https://www.greyhawkgolf.com/).


Saturday - September 7th

                 Registration - 11:30am

                 Shotgun Start - 1:00pm


Outing includes: foursome scramble including driving range usage, swag, drink tickets, lunch at the turn, sit down dinner, and raffles.   

