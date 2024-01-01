2024 Cleveland Gaelic Golf Outing

Join us for the annual Cleveland St. Pat's - St. Jarlath's Gaelic Athletic Association Golf Outing to support local Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Camogie for youth and adults.





This year the golf and dinner will be at Grey Hawk Golf Club, 665 U.S. Grant Street, LaGrange, Ohio 44050 (https://www.greyhawkgolf.com/).





Saturday - September 7th

Registration - 11:30am

Shotgun Start - 1:00pm





Outing includes: foursome scramble including driving range usage, swag, drink tickets, lunch at the turn, sit down dinner, and raffles.