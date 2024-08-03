2024 Veterans Honor Golf Event





Show your support for our veterans and support 23rd Veteran's mission to provide happier, healthier lives for veterans living with trauma by joining us for the 22nd Annual Veterans Honor Golf Tournament at White Eagle Golf Club on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.





All proceeds and donations will go toward 23rd Veteran to help them achieve their mission of bringing purpose, treatment, healing, and other crucial services to the heroes in our communities.





Participants will once again enjoy a memorable day of golf with on-course lunch and contests, silent auction, and awards banquet! If you have contributed over these past 21 years, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to support to various local charity organizations. For your continued support and contribution we say THANK YOU!





This years Beneficiaries:

General Registration: Open June 1st (Sign up early!)

$600 per foursome OR,

$150 for single golfer registrants

Registration Includes:

Admission to Veterans Honor at White Eagle Championship Golf Course

Golf carts - two per foursome

Boxed lunches from the Clubhouse and Ceremony dinner

Two drink tickets per person. Good for any beer, rail cocktail, house wine, or non-alcoholic beverages. May be redeemed in bar or on course.

Schedule of the Day:

10:30 AM - Registration, Silent Auction Opens

11:00 AM - Box Lunch available in club house (drink tickets in your welcome bags!)

12:00 PM - Opening Ceremony

12:30 PM - Shotgun Start





5:00 PM - Awards Banquet - Stay for awards and delicious pulled pork dinner!

5:30 PM - Silent Auction Winners

5:45 PM - Prizes Awarded

6:00 PM - Event Concludes





Location

Veterans Honor 2024 is taking place at White Eagle Golf Club in Hudson, WI. White Eagle is an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gill/Miller, Inc. It was created from an amazing 350 acres into a golf community filled with an abundance of natural beauty, wetlands, and wildlife. White Eagle Golf Club challenges both the expert and the novice alike.





We are using Zeffy for our registration processor this year. Zeffy is 100% free for Hall Family Foundation to use. They do not charge transaction fees, nor do they take a percentage as many other ticketing platforms do. This allows the maximum amount of our earnings to go towards our benefactor. The platform does however give you the option to add a tip to help Zeffy keep running its services. If you don't want to add a tip, in the summary section, just choose "Other" in the drop-down menu and then enter $0.





If you need any assistance, please email Nate Hall at [email protected]







