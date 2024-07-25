Taste of Milam County Event

You're in for a treat with your Taste of Milam ticket! It's your pass to enjoy the most delicious food samples in Milam County. Plus, you'll be welcomed with a sparkling glass of Prosecco and two free drink tickets. We’re excited to have, "The Other Band" there to keep the good vibes flowing all night long! **UNDER "SUMMARY" OF YOUR ORDER WHEN YOU CHECK OUT, FOR THE FEE CLICK ON "OTHER" AND ENTER $0.00, SO YOU ARE NOT CHARGED AN EXTRA FEE!
Single UTV Raffle Ticket
$25
Purchase Single UTV Raffle ticket for $25.
Bundle UTV Raffle Ticket
$100
Purchase a raffle ticket bundle of 5 tickets for $100.
Sponsor
$400
Sponsor a Milam County culinary delight. Receive 2 free entry tickets.
Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
Be a corporate sponsor by donating $1000 or more and have your business logo on the UTV being raffled and on all our social media platforms along with newspaper and radio spots. Receive 5 free entry tickets.
Add a donation for CASA of Milam County
$
