The Business Paws Partners Program is a unique opportunity for businesses to support our animal rescue efforts on a monthly basis. By becoming a member of this program, businesses demonstrate their commitment to animal welfare while also receiving recognition for their support.





Membership Tiers:





Paw-some Partner: Entry-level membership offering basic benefits such as recognition on our website and social media platforms.

Howling Hero: The next tier up, providing increased visibility through logo placement on promotional materials and acknowledgment at events.

Tail-wagging Trailblazer: A higher-level membership offering exclusive perks such as VIP access to special events, featured spotlight articles, and customized marketing opportunities.

Top Dog Sponsor: The premier membership tier, reserved for businesses making a significant impact with exclusive benefits including naming rights for specific programs or facilities, prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, and personalized recognition plaques.





Benefits:

Recognition on our website, social media platforms, and marketing materials.

Logo placement on promotional materials, newsletters, and event signage.VIP access to special events, networking opportunities, and volunteer activities.

Featured spotlight articles or interviews highlighting the business's commitment to animal welfare.

Customized marketing opportunities tailored to the business's branding and objectives.Naming rights for specific programs, facilities, or adoption events.





How to Join:

Businesses can join the Business Paws Partners Program by signing up online through our website or contacting our sponsorship coordinator directly. Membership is available at four different tiers to accommodate businesses of all sizes and budgets.





Impact:

By becoming a member of the Business Paws Partners Program, businesses directly contribute to saving lives and improving the welfare of animals in need. Your support enables us to provide essential care, medical treatment, and forever homes for animals who have been abandoned, neglected, or abused.





Join us in making a difference in the lives of animals by becoming a member of the Business Paws Partners Program. Together, we can create a brighter future for animals in need.