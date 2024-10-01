Frequency Of Light EE-Sanctuary Room: The Secret Language of the Heart Sound Medicine Workshop For Healing and Transformation with Barry Goldstein, A Global Virtual Event

3/30 Station Road

Margaret River WA 6285

General admission
$299

8 left!

AUD price 432 - Regular Value On EES Time & Workshop: $780USD or 1126AUD. By purchasing, you agree to the terms & conditions of Frequency Of Light & The Fountain PMA & this event's cancelation policy. All term details are linked and listed at the bottom of this ticking page.
Add a donation for The Fountain PMA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!