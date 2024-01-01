River City Advocacy & Counseling Center
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
$2500 Party Hardy Sponsor
1586 Wald Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132, USA
Logos displayed on all marketing materials, social media recognition and radical shout outs. Medium sized logo on posters for event.
8 event tickets and 16 drink tickets
Exclusive VIP seating area, VIP line for drinks, and totally awesome swag.
common:freeFormsBy