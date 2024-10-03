The NuPi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host its annual golf classic at Glenwoodie Golf Club on October 3, 2024. Registration will begin at 8:30a sharp. The start will kick off promptly at 9:30a. Following the golf round, we will be hosting our Scholarship dinner, with music, food, and fellowship.

There will also be golf prizes, and silent auction available for participants.

Looking forward to seeing you all there at the Floyd Eskridge & Dr. Charles Kennedy Scholarship Golf Owting.



