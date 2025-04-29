FESTIVAL DES GROTTES 10th Edition Donation/Sponsorship Campaign- Until June 15

Ensure Professional Quality from July 18-23 Target: $7,000 With your support, the Festival des Grottes 2025 will deliver concerts, performances, entertainment, and official speeches under optimal technical conditions. Your contribution will help finance sound systems, lighting, and stage rentals—ensuring powerful, clear sound and spectacular lighting effects. Every show will benefit from a professional, adaptable stage designed for both artist comfort and audience enjoyment. Your sponsorship will help create an immersive, high-quality atmosphere worthy of a major cultural event. • Cutting-edge sound system: clear, balanced audio for all concerts and official speeches • Professional lighting design: stunning visual effects to enhance every performance • Modular stage: a solid, versatile platform suitable for all artists and activities ⸻ Maximum Visibility for Your Brand As a partner of the Festival des Grottes, your logo will be prominently displayed on all main stages and official sponsor banners. It will also appear across all communication materials: posters, official programs, and social media publications. This wide visibility will associate your company with a vibrant cultural event and showcase your commitment to a broad, engaged audience. You will be recognized as a key supporter of cultural development in Dondon. • On-stage presence: your logo featured during each performance • Marketing materials: posters, programs, and social media sharing your brand • Sponsor recognition banners: your support publicly displayed throughout the festival ⸻ Special Recognition During Concerts We will proudly highlight your role as a sponsor throughout the Festival. Before each major concert, your company will be introduced and thanked by the host, recognizing your vital contribution. During official speeches and the closing ceremony, your generous support will once again be acknowledged. These moments of recognition will provide you with direct exposure to the public and reinforce your brand’s image as dynamic and community-focused. • Concert announcements: your company name highlighted before each main event • Official acknowledgments: your support mentioned in key speeches and ceremonies ⸻ Support a Major Cultural Event in Northern Haiti By funding the technical equipment for the Festival des Grottes, you are actively contributing to the success of one of the most anticipated cultural events in Dondon and the Northern region. Your partnership will provide high-quality entertainment for residents and visitors while promoting local culture. You’ll align your brand with a unifying project that inspires pride in the region and energizes your business presence. • Local impact: be a partner in a standout cultural celebration for Dondon and the North • Valued commitment: show your support for local culture and regional vitality ⸻ Join the Festival des Grottes 2025 journey! For more information on our sponsorship packages, contact us. Together, let’s light up and energize the North with a professional and unforgettable festival!

