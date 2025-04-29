Organization For The Development Integral Of Dondon
FESTIVAL DES GROTTES 10th Edition Donation/Sponsorship Campaign- Until June 15
Dondon
Haiti
Sound/Podium/Light
$1,000
Ensure Professional Quality from July 18-23
Target: $7,000
With your support, the Festival des Grottes 2025 will deliver concerts, performances, entertainment, and official speeches under optimal technical conditions. Your contribution will help finance sound systems, lighting, and stage rentals—ensuring powerful, clear sound and spectacular lighting effects. Every show will benefit from a professional, adaptable stage designed for both artist comfort and audience enjoyment. Your sponsorship will help create an immersive, high-quality atmosphere worthy of a major cultural event.
• Cutting-edge sound system: clear, balanced audio for all concerts and official speeches
• Professional lighting design: stunning visual effects to enhance every performance
• Modular stage: a solid, versatile platform suitable for all artists and activities
⸻
Maximum Visibility for Your Brand
As a partner of the Festival des Grottes, your logo will be prominently displayed on all main stages and official sponsor banners. It will also appear across all communication materials: posters, official programs, and social media publications. This wide visibility will associate your company with a vibrant cultural event and showcase your commitment to a broad, engaged audience. You will be recognized as a key supporter of cultural development in Dondon.
• On-stage presence: your logo featured during each performance
• Marketing materials: posters, programs, and social media sharing your brand
• Sponsor recognition banners: your support publicly displayed throughout the festival
⸻
Special Recognition During Concerts
We will proudly highlight your role as a sponsor throughout the Festival. Before each major concert, your company will be introduced and thanked by the host, recognizing your vital contribution. During official speeches and the closing ceremony, your generous support will once again be acknowledged. These moments of recognition will provide you with direct exposure to the public and reinforce your brand’s image as dynamic and community-focused.
• Concert announcements: your company name highlighted before each main event
• Official acknowledgments: your support mentioned in key speeches and ceremonies
⸻
Support a Major Cultural Event in Northern Haiti
By funding the technical equipment for the Festival des Grottes, you are actively contributing to the success of one of the most anticipated cultural events in Dondon and the Northern region. Your partnership will provide high-quality entertainment for residents and visitors while promoting local culture. You’ll align your brand with a unifying project that inspires pride in the region and energizes your business presence.
• Local impact: be a partner in a standout cultural celebration for Dondon and the North
• Valued commitment: show your support for local culture and regional vitality
⸻
Join the Festival des Grottes 2025 journey!
For more information on our sponsorship packages, contact us. Together, let’s light up and energize the North with a professional and unforgettable festival!
Concerts
$500
Saturday, July 19, 21, 22, 2025 – Place VIncent Ogé
Target: $ $10,000
Become the Official Sponsor of the Open-Air Concerts at the Festival des Grottes 2025—a series of vibrant evenings blending music, dance, theater, and artistic performances for a large and enthusiastic audience under the stars of Dondon.
⸻
Program Highlights:
• Musical Performances featuring:
• Legendary bands: Boukman Eksperyans, Kanpech, Anbyans
• Local groups and the EMD Band
• Traditional and modern dance performances
• Popular comedy sketches and theatrical acts
• DJ sets and cultural entertainment
⸻
Exclusive Benefits for the Open-Air Concert Sponsor:
• Your logo displayed on all stage banners, concert posters, flyers, and digital materials
• Special on-stage mentions before and after each performance
• Maximum exposure during concerts, on social media, and through partner radio stations
• VIP presence for your representatives at the concerts
• Inclusion in official press releases and festival announcements
⸻
Why Sponsor the Open-Air Concerts?
• Reach a large, multigenerational, and festive audience
• Align your brand with Haitian culture, music, joy, and tradition
• Gain day and night visibility in Dondon’s key public spaces
Celebrate with us and showcase your support for art, community, and culture!
Tropicana d’Haïti -Sunday July 20, 2025
$500
Tropicana d’Haïti Gala
Target: $5,500
join us for — one of the highlights of the Festival des Grottes! Why not sponsor sponsor this legendary night?
• Maximum visibility: Your logo and company name will appear on all event-related communication materials (posters, banners, social media, audio announcements).
• Exclusive presence: Your brand will be associated with the elegance, culture, and prestige of one of Haiti’s greatest musical ensembles.
• Captive and diverse audience: Several hundred attendees expected, from across the region and the diaspora.
• Official communication: Live acknowledgments during the evening by the master of ceremonies and VIP-level exposure.
Your support will contribute to:
• An exceptional musical performance by Tropicana d’Haïti
• Professional sound, lighting, and stage installation
• Venue decoration and setup
• VIP welcome and guest services
Let your company shine by becoming a key part of this historic event!
Contact us today to become a sponsor of the Tropicana d’Haïti Gala 2025:
[email protected]
Kid Fun Zone- July 18-23
$200
July 18-23-
Target: $2,000
Kids’ Fun Zone at the Festival des Grottes 2025 is a joyful and energetic space designed just for children! Packed with fun games, creative activities, and friendly sports competitions, it offers a safe and exciting environment where kids can play, learn, and connect. Activities include relay races, soccer, musical games, and arts & crafts, with lots of surprises and prizes for participation and good sportsmanship. This area celebrates youth energy and creativity while encouraging teamwork and confidence, making it one of the festival’s most loved highlights!
Donation Marathon St. Raphael-Dondon-Sunday July 20, 2025
$100
Marathon from St. Raphaël to Dondon Target: $2,000 The Marathon will bring together athletes, youth, and sports enthusiasts from across the region for a historic race through the beautiful landscapes of Dondon!Why sponsor the Marathon? • Outstanding visibility: Your brand will appear on race bibs, banners, signage, and in all our official communications (social media, posters, audio announcements). • Strong community engagement: Associate your brand with health, energy, youth, and solidarity. • Media coverage: The race will be featured across our partner channels and will enjoy wide visibility throughout the region. • Active presence: Opportunity to distribute your products/services on-site (booths, giveaways, entertainment).Your sponsorship will support: • Organization of the marathon (security, refreshments, logistics) • Awards and medals for winners • Festive music and entertainment at the start and finish lines • Distribution of customized t-shirts and medals for all participantsSupport effort, perseverance, and celebration by becoming a sponsor of the Festival des Grottes Marathon 2025!Contact us today:[email protected]
Donation Fairs – 18-22 juillet (Art, Santé, Gastronomie)
$100
July 18-22-
Target: $ 2,000
As part of ODID’s Festival des Grottes 2025 in Dondon, the Art, Health, and Gastronomic Fair is a vibrant showcase of local talent, wellness, and culture. The art section features striking photography and paintings by regional artists, celebrating the beauty and history of Dondon. The health area offers free screenings, wellness information, and resources to promote healthy living. Meanwhile, the gastronomic space invites visitors to taste traditional dishes and local products that reflect the rich culinary heritage of the region. This fair highlights ODID’s commitment to community empowerment through culture, health, and economic opportunity.
Donation Opening Gala – Friday July 18
$20
Friday, July 18, 2025 – 9:00 PM- Auberge du Parc. Sponsor at least two local volunteers.
Target: $3,000 We invite you to become the Official Sponsor of the Opening Night of the Festival des Grottes 2025, a prestigious event that will set the tone for the entire 10th edition of the festival.
Opening Night Program:
• Classical Performance by the École de Musique de Dondon (EMD)
• Cultural Dance Performance by a traditional dance troupe
• Festive Live Music by a popular entertainment band, getting the crowd dancing under the stars
A unique evening of culture, elegance, and celebration not to be missed!
Exclusive Benefits for the Opening Night Sponsor:
• Your logo featured on all official promotions related to the event (posters, signage, banners, flyers, and programs)
• Live mentions of your company throughout the evening (on-stage introductions and thank-yous)
• Premium placement of your brand on the main Opening Night banner
• Enhanced visibility on radio spots, press releases, social media, and the official Festival website
• VIP access to the event for your special guests
Why Sponsor the Opening Night?
• Position your business as the official partner of the Festival’s launch event
• Gain maximum visibility from the very start of the festival, reaching an engaged and enthusiastic audience
• Support Haitian arts, youth, classical music, and the performing arts
Be part of a memorable moment that kicks off a landmark celebration!
Donation Ecotours-July 18-22
$50
🌿 Support the Ecotours of Dondon: Where Nature, History, and Coffee Meet
As part of the 10th Anniversary of the Festival des Grottes, our ecotours are expanding to offer an unforgettable, educational journey through the rich natural, cultural, and agricultural landscape of Dondon — and your support is essential to bring this to life.
Visitors will experience:
• 🕳️ The sacred Grottes de Dondon, with ancient Taino petroglyphs
• 🏰 The Citadelle, Palais Sans Souci, and Ramiers, UNESCO World Heritage sites
• 🌄 The iconic “DONDON” mountain sign, overlooking breathtaking views
• 💧 The Chute de Cotard, Dondon’s hidden waterfall
• ☕ The Coffee Tour — from bean to brew, visitors will walk the trails of local farms, meet growers, learn about traditional techniques, and taste Dondon’s world-class coffee
🎯 Why Your Donation Matters
Your contribution helps us:
• Train and employ local youth and guides
• Provide transportation and materials for visitors
• Design safe, eco-friendly trails and informational signage
• Develop marketing materials to attract responsible tourism
• Support local coffee farmers and artisans through inclusive economic opportunities
🙌 Be a Patron of Pride and Preservation
Support a vision where history is preserved, nature is respected, and Dondon’s coffee and culture are shared with the world.
🔗 A secure donation and sponsorship link will be available soon.
Whether you give $50, $100, or sponsor a full tour for $500 or more, your generosity makes a direct impact.
Let’s walk the paths of our ancestors, drink from the fruits of our soil, and show the world the beauty of Dondon — together.
Donation Kermesse July 21 -10:00 am
$5
Participez à une Kermesse animée, une fête musicale en journée spécialement conçue pour les adolescents plus âgés ! Cet espace leur permet de vivre le Festival des Grottes dans une ambiance qui leur ressemble — avec des rythmes dynamiques, des artistes émergents, et un DJ en direct.
Add a donation for Organization For The Development Integral Of Dondon
$
