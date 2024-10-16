SHREAD AMBASSADORS INC's shop

Feeling overwhelmed by life's chaos? Struggling to balance faith, family, and that ever-necessary cup of coffee? Bossing Up Like Deborah is the empowering guide you never knew you needed! Inspired by the fierce biblical leader Deborah, this book mixes faith-filled wisdom with laugh-out-loud moments, helping you slay life’s battles one prayer (and cup of coffee) at a time. Whether you’re facing toddler tantrums or major life decisions, this book offers practical steps to strengthen your faith and take action with confidence. It’s time to rise up, embrace your inner Deborah, and boss through life’s messes with grace, humor, and spiritual power!
Perfect for young women ready to own their God-given calling—grab your copy today!
PAPERBACK
Feeling overwhelmed by life's chaos? Struggling to balance faith, family, and that ever-necessary cup of coffee? Bossing Up Like Deborah is the empowering guide you never knew you needed! Inspired by the fierce biblical leader Deborah, this book mixes faith-filled wisdom with laugh-out-loud moments, helping you slay life’s battles one prayer (and cup of coffee) at a time. Whether you’re facing toddler tantrums or major life decisions, this book offers practical steps to strengthen your faith and take action with confidence. It’s time to rise up, embrace your inner Deborah, and boss through life’s messes with grace, humor, and spiritual power!
Perfect for young women ready to own their God-given calling—grab your copy today!
PAPERBACK
Arise: Young Hearts Embracing God's Plan ESTHER'S COURAGE
$9.99
Arise: Young Hearts Embracing God's Plan
Esther's Courage: A Queen's Secret is a beautifully illustrated children's book that brings the inspiring story of Queen Esther from the Bible to life for young readers aged 7-9. With engaging storytelling and captivating black-and-white illustrations, this book invites children on an unforgettable journey through ancient Persia, where a brave young girl becomes queen and finds the courage to save her people.
Each chapter unfolds a part of Esther’s incredible story, from her secret in the palace to her daring plan to reveal an evil plot. Children will learn valuable lessons about courage, faith, and standing up for what is right, even in the face of fear. The book also includes interactive elements, like questions that encourage young readers to think deeply about the story, making it not only a fun read but also a meaningful learning experience.
Perfect for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, or Sunday school lessons, Esther's Courage: A Queen's Secret is designed to inspire and empower young hearts. This book is an excellent addition to any child's library, offering both entertainment and spiritual growth.
Key Features:
Engaging storytelling with easy-to-understand language for young readers
Beautiful black-and-white illustrations perfect for coloring
Encourages active learning with thought-provoking questions
Teaches valuable lessons about bravery, faith, and doing what is right
Includes coloring pages for extra fun
Let your child discover the power of faith and courage through the timeless story of Queen Esther!
PAPERBACK
Arise: Young Hearts Embracing God's Plan
Esther's Courage: A Queen's Secret is a beautifully illustrated children's book that brings the inspiring story of Queen Esther from the Bible to life for young readers aged 7-9. With engaging storytelling and captivating black-and-white illustrations, this book invites children on an unforgettable journey through ancient Persia, where a brave young girl becomes queen and finds the courage to save her people.
Each chapter unfolds a part of Esther’s incredible story, from her secret in the palace to her daring plan to reveal an evil plot. Children will learn valuable lessons about courage, faith, and standing up for what is right, even in the face of fear. The book also includes interactive elements, like questions that encourage young readers to think deeply about the story, making it not only a fun read but also a meaningful learning experience.
Perfect for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, or Sunday school lessons, Esther's Courage: A Queen's Secret is designed to inspire and empower young hearts. This book is an excellent addition to any child's library, offering both entertainment and spiritual growth.
Key Features:
Engaging storytelling with easy-to-understand language for young readers
Beautiful black-and-white illustrations perfect for coloring
Encourages active learning with thought-provoking questions
Teaches valuable lessons about bravery, faith, and doing what is right
Includes coloring pages for extra fun
Let your child discover the power of faith and courage through the timeless story of Queen Esther!
PAPERBACK
Sarah: A Woman of Faith
$17.99
Discover the timeless story of Sarah, a woman who walked in unwavering faith and trust in God's promises. In a world where uncertainty and challenges are part of the journey, Sarah's story resonates deeply with anyone seeking strength and inspiration.
"Sarah: A Woman of Faith" delves into the life of one of the most influential women in biblical history. Through her trials and triumphs, Sarah's journey showcases the power of faith, the importance of patience, and the fulfillment of God's promises. With vivid storytelling and insightful reflections, this book offers readers a chance to connect with Sarah's story in a personal and meaningful way.
As you explore the pages of this book, you'll find yourself drawn into Sarah's world, experiencing her joys, struggles, and victories. Whether you're facing your own challenges or seeking to deepen your faith, Sarah's example will inspire you to trust in God's timing and embrace His plan for your life. Her story is a testament to the strength found in faith and the incredible ways God works through those who believe.
Don't miss the opportunity to walk alongside Sarah on her journey of faith. Let her story encourage you to embrace God's promises with courage and trust. Order your copy of "Sarah: A Woman of Faith" today, and let this powerful narrative guide you on your own path of faith and spiritual growth.
PAPERBACK
Discover the timeless story of Sarah, a woman who walked in unwavering faith and trust in God's promises. In a world where uncertainty and challenges are part of the journey, Sarah's story resonates deeply with anyone seeking strength and inspiration.
"Sarah: A Woman of Faith" delves into the life of one of the most influential women in biblical history. Through her trials and triumphs, Sarah's journey showcases the power of faith, the importance of patience, and the fulfillment of God's promises. With vivid storytelling and insightful reflections, this book offers readers a chance to connect with Sarah's story in a personal and meaningful way.
As you explore the pages of this book, you'll find yourself drawn into Sarah's world, experiencing her joys, struggles, and victories. Whether you're facing your own challenges or seeking to deepen your faith, Sarah's example will inspire you to trust in God's timing and embrace His plan for your life. Her story is a testament to the strength found in faith and the incredible ways God works through those who believe.
Don't miss the opportunity to walk alongside Sarah on her journey of faith. Let her story encourage you to embrace God's promises with courage and trust. Order your copy of "Sarah: A Woman of Faith" today, and let this powerful narrative guide you on your own path of faith and spiritual growth.
PAPERBACK
Esther's Call: Embracing your Purpose, Walking In Divine Fav
$16.99
In every generation, God raises up men and women who are uniquely positioned to fulfill His divine purposes. Esther, a young Jewish woman in Persia, was one such person. Despite her humble beginnings as an orphan, she found herself thrust into a world of royalty, danger, and immense responsibility. She faced a choice: to remain silent and safe or to step boldly into her calling and risk everything to save her people. Esther chose courage. She chose purpose. She chose to trust in the God who had prepared her "for such a time as this."
This book is an invitation to discover the Esther within you. You are not here by accident; you have been strategically placed by God to make a difference in the world around you. The chapters ahead will guide you through the journey of embracing your purpose, walking in divine favor, and becoming a person of influence for God's Kingdom.
We will explore the power of prayer, fasting, and spiritual preparation as tools to equip you for your calling. You will learn how to overcome fears, break free from spiritual oppression, and step confidently into the destiny God has planned for you. You will discover the importance of unity, teamwork, and courage as you build God's "dream team" to accomplish His mission on earth.
Whether you feel called to impact your local community or influence nations, this book will help you understand that you are made for more. You are designed to be a Kingdom influencer, equipped with gifts, talents, and a unique purpose that only you can fulfill. Together, we will unlock the secrets of divine favor, learn how to write and rewrite decrees that change circumstances, and embrace our God-given authority to make a lasting impact.
Are you ready to step into your destiny? Are you prepared to rise up as a modern-day Esther and be used by God to change lives, communities, and nations? Then let us begin this journey together, one chapter at a time, discovering the fullness of who God created you to be.
Welcome to your calling. Welcome to your purpose. Welcome to the life God has destined for you.
PAPERBACK
In every generation, God raises up men and women who are uniquely positioned to fulfill His divine purposes. Esther, a young Jewish woman in Persia, was one such person. Despite her humble beginnings as an orphan, she found herself thrust into a world of royalty, danger, and immense responsibility. She faced a choice: to remain silent and safe or to step boldly into her calling and risk everything to save her people. Esther chose courage. She chose purpose. She chose to trust in the God who had prepared her "for such a time as this."
This book is an invitation to discover the Esther within you. You are not here by accident; you have been strategically placed by God to make a difference in the world around you. The chapters ahead will guide you through the journey of embracing your purpose, walking in divine favor, and becoming a person of influence for God's Kingdom.
We will explore the power of prayer, fasting, and spiritual preparation as tools to equip you for your calling. You will learn how to overcome fears, break free from spiritual oppression, and step confidently into the destiny God has planned for you. You will discover the importance of unity, teamwork, and courage as you build God's "dream team" to accomplish His mission on earth.
Whether you feel called to impact your local community or influence nations, this book will help you understand that you are made for more. You are designed to be a Kingdom influencer, equipped with gifts, talents, and a unique purpose that only you can fulfill. Together, we will unlock the secrets of divine favor, learn how to write and rewrite decrees that change circumstances, and embrace our God-given authority to make a lasting impact.
Are you ready to step into your destiny? Are you prepared to rise up as a modern-day Esther and be used by God to change lives, communities, and nations? Then let us begin this journey together, one chapter at a time, discovering the fullness of who God created you to be.
Welcome to your calling. Welcome to your purpose. Welcome to the life God has destined for you.
PAPERBACK
Add a donation for SHREAD AMBASSADORS INC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!