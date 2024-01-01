After Party at Hong Kong Karaoke & Dancing

You're Invited to Our Asian American Heritage Month Celebration!

Join us for an electrifying After Party at Hong Kong Restaurant in Cambridge on Sunday, May 5th! Get ready for a night filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

🎤 Karaoke and Dancing: Sing your heart out and show off your dance moves as we celebrate in style! Whether you're a seasoned performer or a first-time karaoke enthusiast, this is your time to shine!

🏆 Karaoke Contest: Do you have what it takes to be crowned the Karaoke Champion? Compete for fantastic prizes:

1st Prize: $100

2nd Prize: $75

3rd Prize: $50 Boston Burger Gift Certificate

Let your talents light up the stage and win amazing rewards!

Let's come together to honor and celebrate Asian American Heritage Month in a night filled with music, joy, and community spirit.

Date: Sunday, May 5th

Time: 7pm

Location: Hong Kong Restaurant, Cambridge

QR Code to secure your spot at this epic celebration!

Don't miss out on this incredible evening of entertainment and cultural celebration. We can't wait to see you there!

.