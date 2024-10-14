EmpowerHER: Rising Above & Breaking Barriers Women's Conference

Contribution of services, products, or swag bag items
Recognition on event materials and website
Vendor Booths
$50
All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to clean up of your space. All products and services must be catered towards women in business.
Gen admission Conference Ticket
Free
VIP Conference Ticket
$25
This ticket is only for seating in the VIP section.
Food Vendor
$50
If you are a food/beverage vendor onsite selling, you will need to have your own setup.
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
Premier visibility as the main event sponsor
Speaking opportunity at the conference
Logo placement on all event materials, website, and social media
Complimentary vendor table
Note: Your sponsorship directly funds the Crown Your Idea: Pitch for Success Micro-Grants, empowering women entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.
Red Carpet Sponsor
$1,500
The brand featured on red carpet signage and photo backdrop
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Complimentary vendor table
VIP access for 1 representative
Full Page Ad
$100
Dimensions: 8.5" x 11"
Placement: Featured in the event program booklet distributed to all attendees.
Design: Submit a pre-designed ad or let us assist with layout (additional fees may apply).
Visibility: Maximize exposure with premium placement in the program.
Half Page Ad
$50
Dimensions: 8.5" x 5.5" (horizontal)
Placement: Included in the event program booklet.
Design: Submit your ad design or request assistance with layout (additional fees may apply).
Visibility: Ideal for smaller businesses seeking affordable exposure.
Mixer
Free
Small Business Mixer
VIP Table
$100
Table of 8 may decorate with your business merch
Add a donation for Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation
$
