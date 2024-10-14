EmpowerHER: Rising Above & Breaking Barriers Women's Conference

All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to clean up of your space. All products and services must be catered towards women in business. You must bring your own tables, chairs & decor You must also purchase a conference ticket for an additional $25

All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to clean up of your space. All products and services must be catered towards women in business. You must bring your own tables, chairs & decor You must also purchase a conference ticket for an additional $25

More details...