2024 MBEF Beach Ball

All general admission benefits, plus food from Hearthly Burger and Hott Carl’s Pizza and drinks
All general admission benefits, plus food from Hearthly Burger and Hott Carl’s Pizza and drinks
Tickets - LG VIP Admission
$200
Enjoy all premium perks, plus exclusive access to the VIP Pool House Bar, outdoor VIP viewing Lounge featuring VIP hostess and staff serving gourmet food and drinks including Masha Moro Caviar, Chef Feeza Sushi, Frank August Bourbon, Solento Organic Tequila and so much more!
Enjoy all premium perks, plus exclusive access to the VIP Pool House Bar, outdoor VIP viewing Lounge featuring VIP hostess and staff serving gourmet food and drinks including Masha Moro Caviar, Chef Feeza Sushi, Frank August Bourbon, Solento Organic Tequila and so much more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!