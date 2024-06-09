2024 6th Annual Camping Trip

Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).
Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).
Child Ticket - PLEASE ENTER NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN YOUR GROUP
Free
Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
Waiting List - IF ABOVE CAMPSITE OPTION IS FULL
Free
We are at full capacity for now. It is possible that a few spots may open up at a later date if we have a cancellation. Please sign-up and we will get back to you appropriately. Thanks!
We are at full capacity for now. It is possible that a few spots may open up at a later date if we have a cancellation. Please sign-up and we will get back to you appropriately. Thanks!
Add a donation for Lions Dad's Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!