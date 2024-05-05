Freedom's Promise: From Preschool to Possibility

Juneteenth Evening Screening: "Preschool to Prison" Presented by Nurturing Roots Date: June 15TH Time: 5:30 P.M. Venue: VOTE | 4930 Washington Ave , New Orleans La, 70125 Suite A Admission: $25.00 Join us for a compelling Juneteenth event, hosted by VOTE and Nurturing Roots, as we explore the critical issues surrounding the preschool-to-prison pipeline and its deep-seated impact on African American communities. This event aligns the historical significance of Juneteenth with the ongoing challenges faced by these communities, emphasizing the journey from liberation to contemporary struggles for justice and equity. Event Highlights: - Film Screening: We will debut the award-winning documentary, "Preschool to Prison". This film delves into the stark realities of how early educational and social systems can influence pathways that lead from preschool to incarceration, rather than to success and opportunity. - Panel Discussion: The evening will culminate in a profound panel discussion featuring individuals who have been directly impacted by the justice system. This discussion aims to shed light on personal stories, systemic issues, and potential reforms that can help dismantle the pipeline. Objective: Nurturing Roots' primary objective is to raise awareness about the preschool-to-prison pipeline and foster a dialogue that connects historical liberation to the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality. By engaging with the community through this documentary and discussion, we hope to inspire action, change, and understanding. Who Should Attend: This event is crucial for community members, educators, policymakers, activists, middle school to college students and anyone interested in the intersections of race, education, and justice. We look forward to sharing this powerful evening with you, as we reflect on our history and look forward to ways we can all contribute to a more equitable future.

