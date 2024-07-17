NY Last Chance Horse Bailout Relief & Rescue, Inc's Merch Shop

Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue - Previously NY Last Chance Horse Relief & Rescue, Inc
$5 Friday Donation!
$5
Make your $5 Friday Donation here! Thank you for supporting the horses!
Silicone Bracelet - Green Large
$2.25
Large sized silicone bracelet with the rescue logo on it. Price includes shipping.
Silicone Bracelet - Purple Small
$2.25
Small sized silicone bracelet with the rescue logo on it. Price includes shipping.
Blue Keychain
$4.50
Blue silicone keychange with the rescue's logo on it. Price includes shipping.
Blue Hoodie - Size Small
$50
Soft blue hoodie with the rescue logo on it. Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Blue Hoodie - Size Med
$50
Soft blue hoodie with the rescue logo on it. Size Medium. Price includes shipping.
Blue Hoodie - Size 2XL
$50
Soft blue hoodie with the rescue logo on it. Size 2XL. Price includes shipping.
Blue Hoodie - Size 3XL
$50
Soft blue hoodie with the rescue logo on it. Size 3XL Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size Small
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size Small Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size Medium
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size medium. Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size Large
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size Large. Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size X-Large
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size X-Large. Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size 2XL
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size 2XL. Price includes shipping.
Green Logo T-shirt - Size 3XL
$30
Green T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size 3XL. Price includes shipping.
Pink Logo T-shirt - Size Small
$30
Pink T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Pink Logo T-shirt - Size Large
$30
Pink T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size Large. Price includes shipping.
Pink Logo T-shirt - Size X-Large
$25
Pink T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size X-Large. Price includes shipping.
Pink Logo T-shirt - Size 2XL
$25
Pink T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size 2XL. Price includes shipping.
Pink Logo T-shirt - Size 3XL
$25
Pink T-shirt with the rescue logo on it. Size 3XL. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size Small
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size Medium
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Medium. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size Large
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Large. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size X-Large
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - X-Large. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size 2XL
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - 2XL. Price includes shipping.
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - Size 3XL
$30
Blue "Where's Emily" T-shirt - 3XL. Price includes shipping.
2024 Calendar
$10
Calendar containing photos of prior bailout horses. Price includes shipping.
Legacy Grey T-shirt - Size Small
$15
Last Years Logo T-shirt - Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Legacy Grey T-shirt - Size Medium
$15
Last Years Logo T-shirt - Size Medium. Price includes shipping.
Legacy Grey T-shirt - Size Large
$15
Last Years Logo T-shirt - Size Large. Price includes shipping.
Legacy Grey T-shirt - Size XL
$15
Last Years Logo T-shirt - Size XL. Price includes shipping.
Cowboy Boot Key Chain
$15
Fancy cowboy boot key chain in gold and faceted crystals. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Small
$15
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Medium
$15
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Medium. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Large
$15
Halfway Hillbilly Grey T-shirt - Size Large. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size Small
$20
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size Small. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size XL
$20
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size XL. Price includes shipping.
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size 2XL
$20
Halfway Hillbilly Maroon Hoodie - Size 2XL. Price includes shipping.
New Pink Ariat Fatbaby Boots size 9
$110
Women's Pink Ariat Fatbaby Boots, size 9. New in box.
Width: B Medium
HKM All Purpose Saddle Pad - New
$65
HKM all purpose saddle pad. Brand new; never used. Navy blue velvet with silver piping. Photo does not do it justice. It's beautiful.
Horse Jumping Wall Clock
$20
Horse Jumping Wall Clock, batteries not included. New in Box. Price includes shipping.
Traffic Control Stick
$8
Traffic Control Stick, batteries not included. Lights up to assist with visibility at night while controlling traffic, a herd of horses, a gaggle of ducks or a group of children. Shipping in included in price.
Remember Water Bracelet
$4.50
We all forget to shut off the water! Use these bracelets to help you remember that you need to turn it off!
The bracelet starts out around the house nozzle or valve shut off/on and when you turn it on, put the bracelet on your wrist. When you remember the bracelet is there, shut the water off and replace the bracelet to the hose/valve to keep your brain in check!
They are a silicone slinky bracelet with he keychain fob.
They come in black, blue, red, yellow, and purple - pick your colors!
Shipping included in price.
Lenox Ivory Porcelain Photo Frame
$25
This Lenox Ivory Porcelain Picture Frame is designed for a 3.5 x 4.5 inch oval photo, this traditional style frame features a shiny finish and a solid color pattern. The frame is free-standing with a portrait or landscape orientation suitable for all occasions. Crafted in the United States, the piece is made of high-quality porcelain and has a matte glass insert. The frame measures 5 inches in width and 6.5 inches in height, with an interior item width of 3 inches and a height of 4.25 inches. No chips or scratches. See pictures.
Shipping included in price
Breyer Stablemate Blue Andalusian
$6
One of the six of Breyer Stablemate Unicorns of Series 4. Blue pirouette Andalusian stallion.
There are only four of these available!
Breyer Stablemate Pink Unicorn
$6
One of the six of Breyer Stablemate Unicorns of Series 4. Pink cantering unicorn mare.
There are only four of these available!
Breyer Stablemate Silver Unicorn
$6
One of the six of Breyer Stablemate Unicorns of Series 4. Silver cantering unicorn mare.
There are only three of these available!
Breyer Stablemate Tan Draft Unicorn
$6
One of the six of Breyer Stablemate Unicorns of Series 4. Blue pirouette Andalusian stallion.
There are only three of these available!
Wrapped Hoof Picks with Carabiner Clips
$12
Never lose a hoof pick again! These colorful hoof picks are hand wrapped by SmithSistersCrafts (check them out on Etsy) and have a helpful carabiner attached. Shipping is included
Multi purpose gaiter and face cover
$3
Multi purpose gaiter, face cover, hair cover and much more. Price includes shipping!
