Community Vegan: $50 Gift Certificates - 'Laughter is Medicine' Raffle 2024

Enjoy delicious plant-based meals with four $50 gift certificates to Community Vegan! Known for their creative and flavorful vegan dishes, Community Vegan offers a menu that will satisfy both vegans and non-vegans alike.

Enjoy delicious plant-based meals with four $50 gift certificates to Community Vegan! Known for their creative and flavorful vegan dishes, Community Vegan offers a menu that will satisfy both vegans and non-vegans alike.

More details...