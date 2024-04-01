Mill Town Rowing Winetasting Fundraiser

Join Everett's fastest growing rowing club for a wine tasting event you won't forget!





Embark on a flavorful journey with a curated selection of wines from Warr-King winery. Whether you're a seasoned oenephile or a novice enthusiast, this event will surely delight your taste buds and introduce you to our athletes.

For an extra splash of excitement and elbow out the competion during our SILENT AUCTION to win some great gifts!

Join us on June 8th at 6pm for a night of friendship, discovery, and the perfect blend of delicious wine and charcuterie pairings.





Questions? Contact us @ 406.8-ROWING ( 406.876.9464 ) or [email protected]











