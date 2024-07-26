RPSI Mixed Doubles Fall 2024 - Thursdays 7-9 PM - 8/29/24-10/10/24

FEMALE ONLY REGISTRATION - This league will be held on Thursdays from 7:00-9:00 PM CT, and will have 16-20 player slots that rotate as partners after each game. All players must register individually on a first come, first served basis. RPSI Members - get your $20 discount code in your email.
No refunds or credits.
Registration deadline is Sunday, 08/18/2024 at 9 PM CT.
MALE Mixed Doubles 3.0 PLAYERS ONLY
$40
MALE ONLY REGISTRATION - This league will be held on Thursdays from 7:00-9:00 PM CT, and will have 16-20 player slots that rotate as partners after each game. All players must register individually on a first come, first served basis. RPSI Members - get your $20 discount code in your email.
No refunds or credits.
Registration deadline is Sunday, 08/18/2024 at 9 PM CT.
FEMALE Mixed Doubles 3.5+ PLAYERS ONLY
$40
FEMALE ONLY REGISTRATION - This league will be held on Thursdays from 7:00-9:00 PM CT, and will have 16-20 player slots that rotate as partners after each game. All players must register individually on a first come, first served basis. RPSI Members - get your $20 discount code in your email.
No refunds or credits.
Registration deadline is Sunday, 08/18/2024 at 9 PM CT.
MALE Mixed Doubles 3.5+ PLAYERS ONLY
$40
MALE ONLY REGISTRATION - This league will be held on Thursdays from 7:00-9:00 PM CT, and will have 16-20 player slots that rotate as partners after each game. All players must register individually on a first come, first served basis. RPSI Members - get your $20 discount code in your email.
No refunds or credits.
Registration deadline is Sunday, 08/18/2024 at 9 PM CT.
MALE Mixed Doubles WAITLIST ONLY
Free
If the league session you are interested in is full, do you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the Mixed Doubles League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
FEMALE Mixed Doubles WAITLIST ONLY
Free
If the league session you are interested in is full, do you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the Mixed Doubles League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
