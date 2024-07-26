RPSI Mixed Doubles Fall 2024 - Thursdays 7-9 PM - 8/29/24-10/10/24

If the league session you are interested in is full, do you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the Mixed Doubles League? IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.

If the league session you are interested in is full, do you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the Mixed Doubles League? IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.

More details...