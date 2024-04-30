Ocean Renaissance 2025

Add a donation for Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc
VIP Weekend Pass
$70
Save $25! Join us for a full weekend of magic and save! VIP passes include all access to the Friday and Saturday Tempest Balls!! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Single Adult/Teen Weekend Pass
$50
Save $15! Join us for a full weekend of magic and save! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Tempest Balls - Friday & Saturday Night Dance Parties!
$30
Save $10! Only 150 available! Includes Friday access to the vendors so come early! Garb, Costumes or Semi Formal wear required! Be tossed on the sonic tidal waves! Funkbot Disco Friday Night! Natalie Lain Frequency Fairy Freakout Saturday Night!
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Tempest Ball - Saturday Night Dance Party!
$15
Save $5! Natalie Lain Frequency Fairy Freakout Saturday Night! Garb, Costumes or Semi Formal wear required! Be tossed on the sonic tidal waves!
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Saturday Single Adult/Teen Day Pass
$20
Save $10! Saturday is the day to see the full array of entertainment you've come to expect at our event! See the world-famous Circus Sirens! 2 stages of music magic and pageantry! Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission! $30 day of show
Fri/Sat Ocean View Patio Room Package
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ocean Patio Room Package –2 queen beds and sleeper sofa includes a pair of 3 day weekend passes and tickets to the Tempest Ball! for ages 13 and up.
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Fri/Sat Direct Oceanfront Room Package
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Direct Oceanfront Room Package Walk right out onto the beachfront patio! – 2 queen beds and sleeper sofa includes FOUR! 3 day weekend passes and tickets to the Tempest Ball! for ages 13 and up.
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Fri/Sat Single balcony 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo Package
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
100% Tax Deductible
Single balcony 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo Package. Stay in style! These condos have all the amenities of home including a kitchen – includes four 3 day weekend passes and tickets to the Tempest Ball! for ages 13 and up.
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!