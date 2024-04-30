Ocean Renaissance 2025

Save $10! Saturday is the day to see the full array of entertainment you've come to expect at our event! See the world-famous Circus Sirens! 2 stages of music magic and pageantry! Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission! $30 day of show

Save $10! Saturday is the day to see the full array of entertainment you've come to expect at our event! See the world-famous Circus Sirens! 2 stages of music magic and pageantry! Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission! $30 day of show

More details...