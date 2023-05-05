Fiesta Hispanica at Whiteman - May 5th, 2023

Our Fiesta Hispanica Celebration will be held at Whiteman on May 5th, 2023. Each group will perform and then head outside for a fiesta with their families and other classes. Due to fire code we will need families to reserve tickets to the performances. Please only reserve two tickets per performance to ensure we have enough space for everyone and make sure you reserve tickets for each performance you would like to watch. ie if you have a kindergartener and a 2nd grader you will need to reserve tickets to each performance. We may be able to open up additional seats as the event gets closer. The performance schedule is below:





10:00 - Kinder parents arrive

10:15 - Kindergarten performances

10:30 - Kindergarteners and families go to the fiesta on the large field





10:45 - 1st and 2nd grade parents arrive

11:00 - 1st and 2nd grade performances

11:30 - 1st and 2nd grade students and families go to the fiesta on the large field





11:45 - 3rd and 4th grade parents arrive

12:00 - 3rd and 4th grade performances

12:30 3rd and 4th grade students and families go to the fiesta on the large field





Please reach out to [email protected] with questions.