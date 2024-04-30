Texas Association Of Black Personnel In Higher Education
Membership 2024
General Membership
$25
Valid for one year
is open to professional representatives from the faculty, staff and administration presently employed or retired from higher education and/or educational-related fields committed to the aims and objectives of TABPHE-CC upon payment of local dues shall have voting rights. (TABPHE membership year is September 1 - August 31.)
Associate Membership
$30
Valid for one year
is open to individuals committed to the aims and objectives of TABPHE and who may be employed in, or retired from, professions other than those in higher education upon payment of local dues shall have voting rights. (TABPHE membership year is September 1 - August 31.)
Student Membership
$25
Valid for one year
is open to students currently
enrolled in higher education committed to the aims
and objectives of TABPHE-CC upon payment of local
dues shall have voting rights. (TABPHE membership year is September 1 - August 31.)
Corporate Membership
$500
Valid for one year
(TABPHE membership year is September 1 - August 31.)
