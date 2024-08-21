Midwest WingFest's 50/50 raffle

We will be selling 50/50 online and at the event this year. You do not have to be present to win but it would be a lot more fun!
You will see QR codes on the back of t-shirts as well as signage throughout the event. All of these proceeds benifit Combat wounded soldiers and the families of local Fallen Heroes.
Fifteen Chances to win
$10
30 Chances to win
$20
Add a donation for Midwest WingFest
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!