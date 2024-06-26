Food Truck Vendor Guidelines and Rules for Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest
Event Date and Time
Event Date: August 24, 2024
Event Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Setup Time: Vendors must be set up by 3:00 PM
Duration: Vendors must stay for the entire duration of the event.
Vendor Space Inclusions
Designated Space: Each vendor will be allocated a designated space, which will be given upon check in.
Spaces will be clearly marked and assigned prior to the event.
Waste Disposal: A communal waste disposal area will be provided. Vendors are expected to dispose of their waste responsibly.
Signage: Standard event signage will be provided for each vendor space. Any additional signage must be approved by event organizers.
Responsibilities of the Food Truck Operator
Permits and Licenses:
Vendors must have all necessary permits and licenses to operate a food truck.
Copies of permits and licenses must be submitted to event organizers no later than July 31, 2024.
Health and Safety:
Vendors must comply with all local health department regulations.
Food safety practices must be strictly followed to ensure the safety of all event attendees.
A fire extinguisher and first aid kit must be available on the food truck at all times.
Setup and Teardown:
Setup must be completed by 3:00 PM on the day of the event.
Trucks must be operational by 3:45 PM and remain open until 8:00 PM.
Teardown can begin no earlier than 8:00 PM and must be completed by 9:00 PM.
Cleanliness:
Vendors are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of their designated area throughout the event.
At the end of the event, the space must be left clean and free of trash.
Insurance:
Vendors must carry general liability insurance with a minimum coverage of [specific amount].
Proof of insurance must be submitted to event organizers prior to the event.
Menu and Pricing:
A menu with pricing must be submitted to event organizers for approval by July 31, 2024.
Any changes to the menu or pricing after submission must be approved by event organizers.
Conduct:
Vendors and their staff must conduct themselves in a professional and courteous manner at all times.
Disruptive or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated and may result in expulsion from the event without a refund.
Sound and Lighting:
Vendors may not use loudspeakers, music, or any form of amplified sound without prior approval.
Lighting must be contained within the vendor space and should not interfere with other vendors or the event atmosphere.
Sales and Payments:
Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales and transactions.
Credit card and cash handling must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
Event Participation:
Vendors are expected to participate for the entire duration of the event from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
If a vendor cannot attend the event, they must notify event organizers at least 30 days in advance.
Electricity:
Vendors will not have access to electricity. Each vendor must provide their own power source (e.g., generators).
Sample Distribution:
Vendors must prepare and distribute a small sample of a product that is listed on their approved menu, at their site.
Additional Information
Contact Information: For any questions or concerns, vendors should contact Discover Black Savannah at [email protected].
Agency Procedures: Vendors should familiarize themselves with the event’s emergency procedures and locations of first aid stations and exits.
By participating in this event, vendors agree to adhere to these guidelines and rules. Non-compliance may result in penalties, including removal from the event and disqualification from future events.
Arts, Makers and Product Vendors
$50
Arts, Makers, and Products Vendor Guidelines and Rules for Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest
Event Date and Time
Event Date: August 24, 2024
Event Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Setup Time: Vendors must be set up by 3:00 PM
Duration: Vendors must stay for the entire duration of the event
Vendor Space Inclusions
Designated Space: Each vendor will be allocated a 12x12 space in the event area. Spaces will be clearly marked and assigned prior to the event.
Outdoor Event: This is an outdoor event. Vendors should prepare accordingly for weather conditions.
Waste Disposal: A communal waste disposal area will be provided. Vendors are expected to dispose of their waste responsibly.
Signage: Standard event signage will be provided for each vendor space. Any additional signage must be approved by coordinator.
Health and Safety:
Vendors must comply with all local health and safety regulations.
Safe and clean practices must be followed to ensure the safety of all event attendees.
Setup and Teardown:
Setup must be completed by 3:00 PM on the day of the event.
Vendor booths must be operational by 3:45 PM and remain open until 8:00 PM.
Teardown can begin no earlier than 8:00 PM and must be completed by 9:00 PM.
Cleanliness:
Vendors are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of their designated area throughout the event.
At the end of the event, the space must be left clean and free of trash.
Pricing:
Pricing must be clearly displayed for all products sold.
Conduct:
Vendors and their staff must conduct themselves in a professional and courteous manner at all times.
Disruptive or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated and may result in expulsion from the event without a refund.
Sound and Lighting:
Vendors may not use loudspeakers, music, or any form of amplified sound without prior approval.
Lighting must be contained within the vendor space and should not interfere with other vendors or the event atmosphere.
Sales and Payments:
Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales and transactions.
Credit card and cash handling must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
Event Participation:
Vendors are expected to participate for the entire duration of the event from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
If a vendor cannot attend the event, they must notify event organizers at least 30 days in advance. No-shows may forfeit their vendor fee and future participation opportunities.
Electricity:
Vendors will not have access to electricity. Each vendor must provide their own power source (e.g., generators, battery packs).
Setup Requirements:
Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, and any other setup requirements for their space.
Additional Information
Contact Information: For any questions or concerns, vendors should contact Discover Black Savannah at [email protected].
Emergency Procedures: Vendors should familiarize themselves with the event’s emergency procedures and locations of first aid stations and exits.
By participating in this event, vendors agree to adhere to these guidelines and rules. Non-compliance may result in penalties, including removal from the event and disqualification from future events.
Flavor Fest Partner/Sponsor
$1,000
Partnering with the Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest offers a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience of food enthusiasts, families, and community members. As a sponsor, your brand will benefit from:
Brand Visibility: Prominent exposure before, during, and after the event through signage, digital promotions, and social media mentions.
Audience Engagement: Direct interaction with attendees through product sampling, branded giveaways, and interactive experiences.
Community Impact: Support a local event that celebrates cultural diversity and brings together the community in a fun and inclusive atmosphere.
Networking: Access to industry professionals, local businesses, and potential customers in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.
As a Flavor Fest Partner/Sponsor:
Access to the Flavor Fest Partner Lounge
Logo inclusion on event signage and promotional materials
Recognition in event press releases and media outreach
Opportunity to host a branded area or activity at the event
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your brand at the Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest and connect with a vibrant community of food lovers and local influencers. Secure your sponsorship today and be part of an event that promises to leave a lasting impression!
