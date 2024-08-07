2nd Annual Bosco Fowler Memorial 5K Road Race Raffle

One entry to win 2 Round Trip Flights on Avelo Airlines from Hartford (BDL) or New Haven (HVN) to available destinations. Each round trip ticket includes:
* Priority Boarding
* 1 carry-on and 1 checked bag
* Seat assignment up to $20
Travel must be booked and completed by August 31, 2025. Must book a minimum of 14 days before travel. No cash, credit, or other refund value if cancelled or moved to a different date. Non-transferrable, subject to availability, no cash value if service is terminated. (**Please note: each entry for this item is $10.00 per ticket)
Donated by Avelo Airlines
2. Staffordville Lake 2-Night Getaway Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a certificate good for a 2 night stay (Monday - Thursday) at this 2-bedroom, 2-bath lakefront retreat on scenic Staffordville Lake that accommodates up to 6 guests (4 beds + 1 sleeper sofa) subject to availability. Stay valued at $445.00. Donated by Julie Stafford.
(Due to the steepness of the inside stairs and the number of stairs to/from the house and lake, this space is NOT recommended for toddlers, young children or elderly.)
3. Serenity Spa Experience Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a Serenity Spa Experience Basket. Basket includes Pedicure kit, bath pillow, foot brush, nail polish, emery boards, body lotion, bath cubes, soap on a rope, back scrubber, doll, sleigh holder, lotions, soap. Winner must pick up.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas and Kristen Synnott
4. Charles River Boat Company Passes Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 4 passes to Charles River Boat Company in Boston, MA, valued at $113.40.
Donated by the Charles River Boat Company
One entry to win Casserole Comfort Collection Basket. Basket includes a 4 qt Pampered Chef Covered Casserole Dish, Casserole Cookbook, notepad. Winner must pick up.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
6. Big Y Gift Card Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $25 gift card to Big Y.
Donated by Big Y of Stafford
7. Essex Steam Train & River Boat Passes Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 4 vouchers to the Essex Steam Train & River Boat in Essex, CT.
Donated by the Essex Steam Train & River Boat
"We welcome visitors from throughout the state of Connecticut, the New England region and all over the world to ride our railroad, relax aboard our riverboat and visit our unique facilities."
8. Connecticut Science Center Passes Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 4 passes to the Connecticut Science Center located in Hartford, CT, valued at $111.96.
Donated by the Connecticut Science Center
9. Connecticut River Museum - Family Membership Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a 1-year Family Membership to the Connecticut River Museum located in Essex, CT, valued at $75.00.
Donated by the Connecticut River Museum
10. Harvest Home Essentials Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win Harvest Home Essentials Basket. Basket includes a sunflower pillow, fall dish towels, light-up pumpkin decor, a fall coffee mug, and a sunflower frame. Winner must pick up. Valued at $20.00
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
11. Jordan's Furniture - IT Ropes Course Passes Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 2 free passes to the IT Adventure Ropes Course located at Jordan's Furniture in New Haven. Valued at $84.00
12. Mommin' Time Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win Mommin' Time Basket. Basket includes Mommy tote and 4 wine glasses. Winner must pick up. Valued at $20.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
13. New Haven Symphony Tickets Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 2 adult and 2 child tickets to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, valued at $376.00.
Donated by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra
14. Playhouse on Park Tickets Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 2 tickets to any show during the 2025 season at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets are valued at $72.
15. Brain Boost Bundle Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win Brain Boost Bundle. Basket includes an Einstein Mug, pens, and puzzle books to relax with. Winner must pick up. Valued at $10.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
16. "I Love Stafford" Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win "I Love Stafford" Basket. Basket includes Stafford items such as an 06076 baseball cap, hoodie, and bumper stickers. Winner must pick up. Valued at $50.00.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
17. Tree House Brewing Company Tote Bag Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a themed tote bag from Tree House Brewing Company including a gift card for $10. Winner must pick up. Total value is $40.00.
One entry to win 2 vouchers for entry to TreeTrails Adventures located in Mystic, CT.
19. Williams Fuel Oil Gift Certificate Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $25 gift certificate to Williams Fuel Oil in Stafford Springs, CT
20. Wood-N-Tap Gift Card Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $25 gift card good at any Wood-N-Tap location (Enfield, Farmington, Hamden, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, Southington, Vernon, Wallingford, West Springfield)
21. Connecticut Renaissance Faire Tickets Raffle Entry
$1
This single purchase enters you to win one of two Family Four Packs and one Couples Pass (2 tickets) to the 2024 Connecticut Renaissance Faire in Lebanon, CT. The Faire operates Saturday and Sundays from August 31 through October 20. Individual tickets are valued at $16 each. (Photo courtesy of The Connecticut Renaissance Faire)
22. Kolossos Restaurant Gift Card Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $20 gift card to Kolossos Restaurant located in Stafford Springs, CT.
Donated by Kolossos Restaurant
23. Hang's Asian Bistro Gift Certificate Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $50 gift certificate to Hang's Asian Bistro in Stafford Springs, CT.
Donated by Hang's Asian Bistro
24. Murder & Mayhem Game Night Package Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win the Murder & Mayhem Game Night Package. Games include: Escape Room; Pasta, Passion, and Pistols; and Wine & Murder. Valued at $60.00.
Donated by Brian Goepfrich
25. The Hobbit - Deck-Building Game Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey Deck-Building Game. Valued at $60.00
Game description from the publisher: In The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Deck-Building Game, each player takes on the role of a member of The Company as they set out on the long and treacherous path to Lonely Mountain. Play as Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Thorin Oakenshield, or others. Your Hero card will guide your strategy throughout the game, or you can break away with a plan of your own.
Donated by Brian Goepfrich.
26. Chewbacca Mask Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win the laughing Star Wars Chewbacca Mask. Valued at $30. Donated by Brian Goepfrich.
27. Linen Lovers Dream Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win Linen Lovers Dream Basket. Basket includes: 60" round tablecloth, 6 napkins, apron, pot holders, tea infusion. Valued at $30.00.
Donated by Charlotte Kulas
28. The Sweet Life Gift Certificate Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a gift certificate to The Sweet Life Bakery, located in Stafford Springs. Good for 1 dozen decorated cookies or 1 dozen decorated cupcakes. Valued up to $50.00.
Donated by Jessica Garcia
29. New England Air Museum Passes Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win 2 passed to the New England Air Museum, located in East Granby, CT. Valued at $46.00.
Donated by the New England Air Museum
30. Four Seasons by the Lake Gift Certificate Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a $50 gift certificate to Four Seasons by the Lake restaurant in Stafford Springs, CT.
Donated by Jon Taylor
31. Ultimate Car Care Basket Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win the Ultimate Car Care Basket. Basket includes air freshener, surface protectant wipes, window cleaner, wash bucket, car wash, tire shine & gloss, carpet & upholstery cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, and a microfiber sponge & cleaning cloth. Valued at $75.00. Donated by Diane Annis.
32. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante Gift Card Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a gift card to Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante in Somers, CT, valued at $20.
Donated by Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante
33. Springfield Museum Family Four Pack Raffle Entry
$1
One entry to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Springfield Museums. Valued at $76.00.
Donated by the Springfield Museums
34. Registration for Stafford Little League raffle entry
$1
Enter for a chance to win a voucher for Stafford Little League for free registration for baseball or softball this spring. Registration valued up to $240.
Donated by Stafford Little League
