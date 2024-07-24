True Colors - Mental Health Awareness Art Show

Your business name or logo will enjoy prominent visibility on TV broadcasts at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. Furthermore, it will be prominently displayed on Crossroads Community and Corsica River's social media platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, starting from registration and lasting until the end of October 2024.
Your business name or logo will enjoy prominent visibility on TV broadcasts at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. Furthermore, it will be prominently displayed on Crossroads Community and Corsica River's social media platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, starting from registration and lasting until the end of October 2024.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Your business name or logo will be prominently displayed on TV screens at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. It will also receive exposure on Crossroads Community and Corsica River’s social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube), as well as their websites, starting from registration and continuing through the end of October 2024. Additionally, your business's name or logo will be featured on the prize certificates distributed during the event.
Your business name or logo will be prominently displayed on TV screens at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. It will also receive exposure on Crossroads Community and Corsica River’s social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube), as well as their websites, starting from registration and continuing through the end of October 2024. Additionally, your business's name or logo will be featured on the prize certificates distributed during the event.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Your business name or logo will be prominently showcased on TV screens at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. It will also be prominently featured on Crossroads Community and Corsica River’s social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube) and their websites, beginning at registration and extending through the end of December 2024, providing two additional months of exposure compared to bronze or silver sponsorship levels. Moreover, your business's name or logo will be prominently displayed on the prize certificates distributed during the event.
Your business name or logo will be prominently showcased on TV screens at the Todd Performing Arts Center from October 8-12, 2024. It will also be prominently featured on Crossroads Community and Corsica River’s social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube) and their websites, beginning at registration and extending through the end of December 2024, providing two additional months of exposure compared to bronze or silver sponsorship levels. Moreover, your business's name or logo will be prominently displayed on the prize certificates distributed during the event.
Add a donation for Crossroads Community, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!