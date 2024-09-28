2025 Shadow Season Sponsorship Application

Charlotte

MI 48813, USA

Lords of the Underworld
$1,500

-Featured logo on event promotions (print + digital)

-Banner at all events (sponsor provided)

-Recognition at all events

-Branded selfie station

-Highlighted placement in Haunted Charlotte QR map & deal card

-Solo sponsor spotlight on social media

-Certificate of Sponsorship and Thanks

Earls of Eternal Night
$500

-Logo and link on website, printed map, and select signage

-Banner at all events (sponsor provided)

-Inclusion in group sponsor social media post

-Coupon or deal featured in Haunted Charlotte deal card

-Certificate of Sponsorship and Thanks

Shadow Circle
$300

-Logo and link listed on website + printed thank-you banner

-Coupon/deal included in Haunted Charlotte deal card

-Recognition in group sponsor thank-you post

-Certificate of Sponsorship and Thank

2025 Shadow Season Social District Souvenir Beverage Cup Spo
$300

Logo added to reusable mug

Blood Moon 5K Trail Sponsor
$200

Sign/banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event and special thank you during the event introduction.

Fall Fest Pumpkin Decorating Station (for kids) Sponsor
$200

Sign/banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event and special thank you during the event introduction.

Monster Masquerade Sponsor
$200

Sign/banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event and special thank you during the event introduction.

Pub Crawl Sponsor
$150

Sign/banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event and special thank you during the event introduction.

