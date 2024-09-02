Rick and Katie Moore Foundation Benefiting: Transformational Disciple Making Ministries and Urban Youth Collaborative
San Diego Plunge - 10 Day Pass
$175
Starting bid
10 Day Pass to the San Diego Plunge. Good through August 22, 2025. If you don't want to use the full 10 days you can exchange the certificate for a Plunge Party.
FMV $300
2 Tickets to the Farmers Open | Opening Day
$90
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Farmers Open Golf Tournament. The tickets are for opening day January 22, 2025. FMV $140.
Certified Autographed Picture- Max Christie #10 Lakers
$75
Starting bid
Autographed Photo of Max Christie #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers
FMV $125
IFLY Certificate
$70
Starting bid
IFLY indoor skydiving. Comprehensive training, gear and two flights.
FMV $129
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome
$25
Starting bid
Certificate for a twosome at Emerald Isle executive course golf club. Valid through April 9, 2025
FMV $40
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome
$25
Starting bid
Certificate for a twosome at Emerald Isle executive course golf club. Valid through April 9, 2025
FMV $40
Camp Bow Wow
$75
Starting bid
Three days of doggie daycare or two days of boarding at Camp Bow Wow - El Cajon.
FMV $128
Chef's Table for 10 guests
$1,000
Starting bid
Chef's Table for 10 Guests. Executive Chef David Bland will amaze your guests with a gourmet feast with wine pairings at a venue of your choice. The winner's certificate will be good through December 1, 2025
FMV $2000
Painter for a Day
$250
Starting bid
Painter for a Day. Brad Stoner Painting is the most trusted painting company in San Diego county. You will receive an expert painter for a day. Paint not provided. The certificate expires 9/30/2025.
FMV $500
Six Flags Magic Mountain - 2 Tickets
$125
Starting bid
Two one day passes for Six Flags Magic Mountain. Tickets valid through 1/5/2025.
FMV $240
Old Town Scottsdale 10 Day Vacation
$1,250
Starting bid
10 Day Vacation in Old Town Scottsdale. This two bedroom, 2 bath condominium overlooks a resort style swimming pool and is located on Indian Bend Wash next to the Continental Golf course. The Sunrise Villas are within walking or biking distance of hundreds of restaurants, galleries and shops in Old Town Scottsdale. Indian Bend Wash is a recreational gem stretching from north Scottsdale to Tempe with a walking/biking trail to bypass street traffic. This vacation is valid through November 10, 2025 and subject to availability. Winner will receive certificate, entry information, etc. via email.
FMV $2250
2 Tickets to The Huntington Gardens
$35
Starting bid
2 tickets to the The Huntington’s 130 acres of breathtaking botanical gardens, Gilded Age mansion, world-class art galleries and one-of-a-kind literary and historical works.
FMV $58
4 Ticket to the Midway Museum
$80
Starting bid
Live the adventure & honor the legend of the USS Midway Museum with activities & fun for the whole family onboard!
- FMV $136
4 Tickets to the San Diego Natural History Museum
$28
Starting bid
Connect with the beauty of nature and wonders of the natural world at The Nat, the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park
FMV $48
4 Tickets to the San Diego Museum of Art
$48
Starting bid
Located in Balboa Park, SDMA is home to 32,000+ objects from across the globe.
FMV $80
2 Tickets to The Hollywood Wax Museum
$36
Starting bid
Visit Hollywood's original wax museum! Get to know your favorite stars and pop culture icons in a way that is unattainable anywhere else
FMV $60
Nado Republic Restaurant & Bar Certificate - $100 Value
$60
Starting bid
Funky eatery with an Italian menu featuring pasta, pizza, meat dishes & desserts, plus wine.
4 Tickets to The Marston House Museum & Gardens
$48
Starting bid
Tickets include mansion/furnishings/art work/carriage house/gardens on the 5 acre mansion property.
FMV $80
Oriental Trading Company Certificate - $25
$15
Starting bid
Valid through 9/24/2025
Stronghold Jui-Jitsu at the Point Loma studio
$120
Starting bid
STRONGHOLD Jui-Jitsu at the Pt Loma studio
45 minute self defense class for up to 20 adults /kids over 6 yrs old
FMV $200 Valid through June 7, 2025
Align Sensory Experience
$450
Starting bid
Align Sensory Experience from ALVARADO AESTHETICS AT GROSSMONT MEDICAL CENTER Starting with a Biomat to reduce stress, you will move on to a cleansing, applications of enzymes, AHAs, BHAs, steam and ozone application. Then move to a Hydradome to receive the deepest level of hydration. Next, will be the Celluma LED light therapy to stimulate colilagen and elastin while minimizing pigmentation. You will experience a custom FACIAL, medical grade skin care products and supportive organic plant extracts. You will experience a treatment that impacts your body, skin & spirit. Lastly, you will leave with cleanser and sunblock specifically chosen for you
FMV $750
1 One Month of Swim Lessons
$85
Starting bid
2 months - Adults at Clairemont (San Diego) location
FMV $140
San Diego Gulls
$120
Starting bid
2 center ice lower level seats
Plus lots os swag
FMV $200
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people
$180
Starting bid
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people.- 8 bottles served by a professional wine consultant
FMV - $300
Keane Studios
$900
Starting bid
Formal portrait session with our professional staff
14” portrait or $1500 for print orders
FMV $1500
Fabulous San Diego Bay Cruise or Sail 49 ft Luxury Yacht
$1,500
Starting bid
49 ft Jeanneau 490 Sun Odessey Sailing Yacht
with Skipper and Crew
3 hour afternoon Sail or Sunset Cruise
On Beautiful San Diego Bay
Up to 8 guests
Beverages and catered luncheon
Schedule with mutual convenience by September 2025
FMV $2500
Manchester Hyatt
$270
Starting bid
Unwind in spacious hotel room featuring stunning views and appointed with upscale amenities. Located steps from the city’s top attractions, like Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, our guests enjoy easy access to all things San Diego, including the region’s best beaches, the local restaurant scene, Seaport Village and various entertainment venues.
1 night stay
FMV $450
Lambs Players Theatre
$90
Starting bid
2 tickets to a Lambs Players' performance
Expires Dec. 31, 2025
FMV $144
Family 4 pack for the Living Coast Discovery Center
$30
Starting bid
FMV $70
Expires Receber 7, 2025
admission for 2 adults and 2 children to the Living Coast Discovery Center, a nonprofit zoo and aquarium on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista. The Living Coast is uniquely situated on the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, offering visitors an ideal setting in which to explore the amazing animals and plants that call our coastal region home.
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando
$160
Starting bid
FMV $299
Allele Tax Advisors
$225
Starting bid
Two 45 minute tax advisory consultation for single or married tax payers
Valid until 6/7/2025 FMV $379
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes
$45
Starting bid
FMV $100 each
