Sales closed

Rick and Katie Moore Foundation Benefiting: Transformational Disciple Making Ministries and Urban Youth Collaborative

San Diego Plunge - 10 Day Pass item
San Diego Plunge - 10 Day Pass
$175

Starting bid

10 Day Pass to the San Diego Plunge. Good through August 22, 2025. If you don't want to use the full 10 days you can exchange the certificate for a Plunge Party. FMV $300
2 Tickets to the Farmers Open | Opening Day item
2 Tickets to the Farmers Open | Opening Day
$90

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Farmers Open Golf Tournament. The tickets are for opening day January 22, 2025. FMV $140.
Certified Autographed Picture- Max Christie #10 Lakers item
Certified Autographed Picture- Max Christie #10 Lakers
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Photo of Max Christie #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers FMV $125
IFLY Certificate item
IFLY Certificate
$70

Starting bid

IFLY indoor skydiving. Comprehensive training, gear and two flights. FMV $129
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome item
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for a twosome at Emerald Isle executive course golf club. Valid through April 9, 2025 FMV $40
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome item
Emerald Isle Golf Course Twosome
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for a twosome at Emerald Isle executive course golf club. Valid through April 9, 2025 FMV $40
Camp Bow Wow item
Camp Bow Wow
$75

Starting bid

Three days of doggie daycare or two days of boarding at Camp Bow Wow - El Cajon. FMV $128
Chef's Table for 10 guests item
Chef's Table for 10 guests
$1,000

Starting bid

Chef's Table for 10 Guests. Executive Chef David Bland will amaze your guests with a gourmet feast with wine pairings at a venue of your choice. The winner's certificate will be good through December 1, 2025 FMV $2000
Painter for a Day item
Painter for a Day
$250

Starting bid

Painter for a Day. Brad Stoner Painting is the most trusted painting company in San Diego county. You will receive an expert painter for a day. Paint not provided. The certificate expires 9/30/2025. FMV $500
Six Flags Magic Mountain - 2 Tickets item
Six Flags Magic Mountain - 2 Tickets
$125

Starting bid

Two one day passes for Six Flags Magic Mountain. Tickets valid through 1/5/2025. FMV $240
Old Town Scottsdale 10 Day Vacation item
Old Town Scottsdale 10 Day Vacation
$1,250

Starting bid

10 Day Vacation in Old Town Scottsdale. This two bedroom, 2 bath condominium overlooks a resort style swimming pool and is located on Indian Bend Wash next to the Continental Golf course. The Sunrise Villas are within walking or biking distance of hundreds of restaurants, galleries and shops in Old Town Scottsdale. Indian Bend Wash is a recreational gem stretching from north Scottsdale to Tempe with a walking/biking trail to bypass street traffic. This vacation is valid through November 10, 2025 and subject to availability. Winner will receive certificate, entry information, etc. via email. FMV $2250
2 Tickets to The Huntington Gardens item
2 Tickets to The Huntington Gardens
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to the The Huntington’s 130 acres of breathtaking botanical gardens, Gilded Age mansion, world-class art galleries and one-of-a-kind literary and historical works. FMV $58
4 Ticket to the Midway Museum item
4 Ticket to the Midway Museum
$80

Starting bid

Live the adventure & honor the legend of the USS Midway Museum with activities & fun for the whole family onboard! - FMV $136
4 Tickets to the San Diego Natural History Museum item
4 Tickets to the San Diego Natural History Museum
$28

Starting bid

Connect with the beauty of nature and wonders of the natural world at The Nat, the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park FMV $48
4 Tickets to the San Diego Museum of Art item
4 Tickets to the San Diego Museum of Art
$48

Starting bid

Located in Balboa Park, SDMA is home to 32,000+ objects from across the globe. FMV $80
2 Tickets to The Hollywood Wax Museum item
2 Tickets to The Hollywood Wax Museum
$36

Starting bid

Visit Hollywood's original wax museum! Get to know your favorite stars and pop culture icons in a way that is unattainable anywhere else FMV $60
Nado Republic Restaurant & Bar Certificate - $100 Value item
Nado Republic Restaurant & Bar Certificate - $100 Value
$60

Starting bid

Funky eatery with an Italian menu featuring pasta, pizza, meat dishes & desserts, plus wine.
4 Tickets to The Marston House Museum & Gardens item
4 Tickets to The Marston House Museum & Gardens
$48

Starting bid

Tickets include mansion/furnishings/art work/carriage house/gardens on the 5 acre mansion property. FMV $80
Oriental Trading Company Certificate - $25 item
Oriental Trading Company Certificate - $25
$15

Starting bid

Valid through 9/24/2025
Stronghold Jui-Jitsu at the Point Loma studio item
Stronghold Jui-Jitsu at the Point Loma studio
$120

Starting bid

STRONGHOLD Jui-Jitsu at the Pt Loma studio 45 minute self defense class for up to 20 adults /kids over 6 yrs old FMV $200 Valid through June 7, 2025
Align Sensory Experience item
Align Sensory Experience
$450

Starting bid

Align Sensory Experience from ALVARADO AESTHETICS AT GROSSMONT MEDICAL CENTER Starting with a Biomat to reduce stress, you will move on to a cleansing, applications of enzymes, AHAs, BHAs, steam and ozone application. Then move to a Hydradome to receive the deepest level of hydration. Next, will be the Celluma LED light therapy to stimulate colilagen and elastin while minimizing pigmentation. You will experience a custom FACIAL, medical grade skin care products and supportive organic plant extracts. You will experience a treatment that impacts your body, skin & spirit. Lastly, you will leave with cleanser and sunblock specifically chosen for you FMV $750
1 One Month of Swim Lessons item
1 One Month of Swim Lessons
$85

Starting bid

2 months - Adults at Clairemont (San Diego) location FMV $140
San Diego Gulls item
San Diego Gulls
$120

Starting bid

2 center ice lower level seats Plus lots os swag FMV $200
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people item
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people
$180

Starting bid

Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people.- 8 bottles served by a professional wine consultant FMV - $300
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people item
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people
$180

Starting bid

Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people.- 8 bottles served by a professional wine consultant FMV - $300
Keane Studios item
Keane Studios
$900

Starting bid

Formal portrait session with our professional staff 14” portrait or $1500 for print orders FMV $1500
Fabulous San Diego Bay Cruise or Sail 49 ft Luxury Yacht item
Fabulous San Diego Bay Cruise or Sail 49 ft Luxury Yacht
$1,500

Starting bid

49 ft Jeanneau 490 Sun Odessey Sailing Yacht with Skipper and Crew 3 hour afternoon Sail or Sunset Cruise On Beautiful San Diego Bay Up to 8 guests Beverages and catered luncheon Schedule with mutual convenience by September 2025 FMV $2500
Manchester Hyatt item
Manchester Hyatt
$270

Starting bid

Unwind in spacious hotel room featuring stunning views and appointed with upscale amenities. Located steps from the city’s top attractions, like Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, our guests enjoy easy access to all things San Diego, including the region’s best beaches, the local restaurant scene, Seaport Village and various entertainment venues. 1 night stay FMV $450
Lambs Players Theatre item
Lambs Players Theatre
$90

Starting bid

2 tickets to a Lambs Players' performance Expires Dec. 31, 2025 FMV $144
Family 4 pack for the Living Coast Discovery Center item
Family 4 pack for the Living Coast Discovery Center
$30

Starting bid

FMV $70 Expires Receber 7, 2025 admission for 2 adults and 2 children to the Living Coast Discovery Center, a nonprofit zoo and aquarium on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista. The Living Coast is uniquely situated on the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, offering visitors an ideal setting in which to explore the amazing animals and plants that call our coastal region home.
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando item
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando
$160

Starting bid

FMV $299 2 night stay In Las Vegas or Orlando
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando item
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando
$160

Starting bid

FMV $299 2 night stay In Las Vegas or Orlando
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando item
2 day stay in Las Vegas or Orlando
$160

Starting bid

FMV $299 2 night stay In Las Vegas or Orlando
Allele Tax Advisors item
Allele Tax Advisors
$225

Starting bid

Two 45 minute tax advisory consultation for single or married tax payers Valid until 6/7/2025 FMV $379
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes item
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes
$45

Starting bid

FMV $100 each
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes item
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes
$45

Starting bid

FMV $100 each
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes item
4 Weeks of Cameron Fitness Classes
$45

Starting bid

FMV $100 each

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!