Presented by Erotic Nightmare Shadow Players.





A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

Prop bags are available for purchase to fully immerse yourself in the madness! Don't forget to dress up for our costume contest!





Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $25 at the door.

Online sales end 5pm day of show.

To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437.

Box office open at 6:30pm.

Doors open at 7:00pm.