MOT NAACP's Silent Auction

Purchase Value: $2500 Tropical All-Inclusive Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico Escape to paradise on a dreamy all-inclusive getaway designed for just you and your special someone. Choose from five exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico, and revel in a five-night escape that promises unforgettable moments. Indulge in a diverse range of activities that cater to your every whim. Dive into the mesmerizing underwater world with thrilling snorkeling adventures or unwind together at the rooftop bar, savoring your favorite drinks while enjoying live entertainment. For the daring at heart, embark on a thrilling round of golf or indulge in a romantic horseback riding escapade. The all-inclusive package ensures your culinary desires are met with delectable meals and a variety of beverages, including alcoholic options. The Residence Indulge in an unforgettable vacation experience with a luxurious stay in a standard suite at our exquisite beachfront resorts in Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel. Each location offers spacious and comfortable accommodations, a refreshing pool, and easy access to the best attractions and activities in your chosen destination. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure during your stay in these tropical paradises. Includes 5-night stay in a beach resort Choice of destination: Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel (subject to availability) All food and beverages (alcohol included) Accommodates 2 adults Booking assistance provided by Raise Away Notes Nights must be used consecutively in one trip At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase Property subject to availability Resort fee $100-$250 total (not per day) and varies by location Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances Purchase Value: $2500

