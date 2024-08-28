MOT NAACP's Silent Auction

Package value: $250
Regina Charlyne Photography is a premier photography service known for capturing timeless moments with artistry and passion. Specializing in a range of photography styles, from portraits and events to lifestyle and branding, Regina Charlyne brings a unique blend of creativity and professionalism to every session. With an eye for detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality images, she helps clients preserve their most meaningful experiences in beautiful, lasting photographs.
Package Includes: 30 min. session; 10 digital image, 1 location, 1 outfit, Online gallery, Photo Release.
Package value: $250
Package value: $250
Regina Charlyne Photography is a premier photography service known for capturing timeless moments with artistry and passion. Specializing in a range of photography styles, from portraits and events to lifestyle and branding, Regina Charlyne brings a unique blend of creativity and professionalism to every session. With an eye for detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality images, she helps clients preserve their most meaningful experiences in beautiful, lasting photographs.
Package Includes: 30 min. session; 10 digital image, 1 location, 1 outfit, Online gallery, Photo Release.
Package value: $250
Catering Package for 8
$186
Starting bid
Package Value: $465
Slappsters Kitchen is a local culinary gem, offering a variety of mouthwatering, home-cooked meals with a creative twist. Known for its fresh ingredients and bold flavors, Slappsters Kitchen delivers a dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.
A true soul food experience that begins with a strawberry salad with the option of a champagne vinaigrette dressing or blue cheese dressing that leads up to enjoying the comforts of Crispy baked chipotle lime bbq chicken wings, delicious creamy baked macaroni and cheese complimented by sweet and savory roasted Brussels sprouts which will be washed down with a crafted cucumber mint lemonade or a strawberry sweet tea.
Package Value: $465
Note: Package will be delivered by the caterer.
Package Value: $465
Slappsters Kitchen is a local culinary gem, offering a variety of mouthwatering, home-cooked meals with a creative twist. Known for its fresh ingredients and bold flavors, Slappsters Kitchen delivers a dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.
A true soul food experience that begins with a strawberry salad with the option of a champagne vinaigrette dressing or blue cheese dressing that leads up to enjoying the comforts of Crispy baked chipotle lime bbq chicken wings, delicious creamy baked macaroni and cheese complimented by sweet and savory roasted Brussels sprouts which will be washed down with a crafted cucumber mint lemonade or a strawberry sweet tea.
Package Value: $465
Note: Package will be delivered by the caterer.
House Deep Cleaning
$150
Starting bid
Package Value: $400
Imagine arriving home to find your entire house transformed into a haven of cleanliness and freshness after a full house cleaning service from Denise Best Cleaning. Here’s what you can expect on both the first and second floors of your home:
First Floor:
- Entryway and Hallways: Floors, free from dirt and debris. All surfaces, including tables and shelves, are dust-free and polished. Mirrors and glass surfaces are crystal clear, enhancing the brightness of your entryway.
- Living Room: Sofas and chairs are vacuumed or wiped down, ensuring they’re free of dust and crumbs. Carpets or rugs are thoroughly vacuumed to remove any embedded dirt. Any decorations or knick-knacks are dusted and arranged neatly.
- Dining Room: Dining tables are wiped down and polished. Chairs are cleaned, including under the seats and legs. Floors are swept and mopped to a spotless finish.
- Kitchen: Counter tops are sanitized and left sparkling clean. Sinks are scrubbed and polished, with faucets shining. Appliances (such as microwave, stove, and refrigerator exteriors) are wiped down. Cabinet exteriors are cleaned and polished.
- Bathroom (if on the first floor): Toilet bowl, seat, and exterior are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Sink and counter-tops are cleaned and disinfected. Mirrors are polished and streak-free. Floors are mopped and sanitized.
- Windows: Cleaning the interior of windows, including frames and sills. Removing any dirt or grime from the glass using a streak-free cleaner. Ensuring window tracks are free of debris.
Package Value: $400
Package Value: $400
Imagine arriving home to find your entire house transformed into a haven of cleanliness and freshness after a full house cleaning service from Denise Best Cleaning. Here’s what you can expect on both the first and second floors of your home:
First Floor:
- Entryway and Hallways: Floors, free from dirt and debris. All surfaces, including tables and shelves, are dust-free and polished. Mirrors and glass surfaces are crystal clear, enhancing the brightness of your entryway.
- Living Room: Sofas and chairs are vacuumed or wiped down, ensuring they’re free of dust and crumbs. Carpets or rugs are thoroughly vacuumed to remove any embedded dirt. Any decorations or knick-knacks are dusted and arranged neatly.
- Dining Room: Dining tables are wiped down and polished. Chairs are cleaned, including under the seats and legs. Floors are swept and mopped to a spotless finish.
- Kitchen: Counter tops are sanitized and left sparkling clean. Sinks are scrubbed and polished, with faucets shining. Appliances (such as microwave, stove, and refrigerator exteriors) are wiped down. Cabinet exteriors are cleaned and polished.
- Bathroom (if on the first floor): Toilet bowl, seat, and exterior are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Sink and counter-tops are cleaned and disinfected. Mirrors are polished and streak-free. Floors are mopped and sanitized.
- Windows: Cleaning the interior of windows, including frames and sills. Removing any dirt or grime from the glass using a streak-free cleaner. Ensuring window tracks are free of debris.
Package Value: $400
Lime Green Shawl and Necklace Set
$66
Starting bid
Package Value: $165
Lime Green Shawl that can be worn several ways, including looped over the shoulder. It is accessorized with a vintaged green & gold necklace and earrings.
Package Value: $165
Package Value: $165
Lime Green Shawl that can be worn several ways, including looped over the shoulder. It is accessorized with a vintaged green & gold necklace and earrings.
Package Value: $165
Teeth Whitening
$240
Starting bid
Package Value: $600
Nothing instills confidence like a million-dollar smile.
A full teeth whitening experience that includes a combination of in-office and at home treatments to make teeth whiter and brighter.
Package Value: $600
Package Value: $600
Nothing instills confidence like a million-dollar smile.
A full teeth whitening experience that includes a combination of in-office and at home treatments to make teeth whiter and brighter.
Package Value: $600
Various Trips
$1,000
Starting bid
Purchase Value: $2500
Tropical All-Inclusive
Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico
Escape to paradise on a dreamy all-inclusive getaway designed for just you and your special someone. Choose from five exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico, and revel in a five-night escape that promises unforgettable moments. Indulge in a diverse range of activities that cater to your every whim. Dive into the mesmerizing underwater world with thrilling snorkeling adventures or unwind together at the rooftop bar, savoring your favorite drinks while enjoying live entertainment. For the daring at heart, embark on a thrilling round of golf or indulge in a romantic horseback riding escapade. The all-inclusive package ensures your culinary desires are met with delectable meals and a variety of beverages, including alcoholic options.
The Residence
Indulge in an unforgettable vacation experience with a luxurious stay in a standard suite at our exquisite beachfront resorts in Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel. Each location offers spacious and comfortable accommodations, a refreshing pool, and easy access to the best attractions and activities in your chosen destination. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure during your stay in these tropical paradises.
Includes
5-night stay in a beach resort
Choice of destination: Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel (subject to availability)
All food and beverages (alcohol included)
Accommodates 2 adults
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Resort fee $100-$250 total (not per day) and varies by location
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Purchase Value: $2500
Purchase Value: $2500
Tropical All-Inclusive
Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico
Escape to paradise on a dreamy all-inclusive getaway designed for just you and your special someone. Choose from five exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel in Mexico, and revel in a five-night escape that promises unforgettable moments. Indulge in a diverse range of activities that cater to your every whim. Dive into the mesmerizing underwater world with thrilling snorkeling adventures or unwind together at the rooftop bar, savoring your favorite drinks while enjoying live entertainment. For the daring at heart, embark on a thrilling round of golf or indulge in a romantic horseback riding escapade. The all-inclusive package ensures your culinary desires are met with delectable meals and a variety of beverages, including alcoholic options.
The Residence
Indulge in an unforgettable vacation experience with a luxurious stay in a standard suite at our exquisite beachfront resorts in Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel. Each location offers spacious and comfortable accommodations, a refreshing pool, and easy access to the best attractions and activities in your chosen destination. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure during your stay in these tropical paradises.
Includes
5-night stay in a beach resort
Choice of destination: Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel (subject to availability)
All food and beverages (alcohol included)
Accommodates 2 adults
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Resort fee $100-$250 total (not per day) and varies by location
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Purchase Value: $2500
Passes to the Diamond State Film Festival
$120
Starting bid
We are honored to provide two (2) VIP ALL ACCESS PASSES to the 2024
Diamond State Black Film Festival (www.diamondstatebff.com) for October
10-13 in Wilmington, DE at Theatre N at Nemours.
These passes will allow 2 guests to gain entry to all events, screenings, and receptions for this 4 day festival.
We are honored to provide two (2) VIP ALL ACCESS PASSES to the 2024
Diamond State Black Film Festival (www.diamondstatebff.com) for October
10-13 in Wilmington, DE at Theatre N at Nemours.
These passes will allow 2 guests to gain entry to all events, screenings, and receptions for this 4 day festival.
$200 Gift Card to South Jazz Kitchen
$80
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $200
At SOUTH, America’s original music meets southern heritage cuisine in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Avenue of the Arts North.
Since 2015, SOUTH has served up elevated comfort food rooted in the food of the south. You’ll find soul-satisfying dishes like Gumbo, freshly baked cornbread, Hot Honey Drizzled Southern Fried Chicken, Boneless Beef Short Ribs, and delicious sweets to end the meal like our creamy Sweet Potato Cheesecake and Pineapple Brown Sugar Bread Pudding.
Now in its 7th year, SOUTH is firmly established as Philadelphia’s premier Jazz club, serving up the coolest Jazz and Southern cuisine elevated to new heights. The menu incorporates inventive combinations of traditional and modern; indigenous Southern ingredients with local products, creative presentations and a touch of the unexpected.
SOUTH is owned and operated by brothers Robert and Benjamin Bynum. They are 35 year veterans of Philadelphia’s hospitality community and have been recipients of many awards and accolades over the years. Benjamin Bynum is Executive Chef.
Dinner in the Dining Room and at the Chef’s Counter is served from 4:00PM on Sunday and from 5:00PM Thursday, Friday & Saturday.
Gift Card Value $200
Gift Card Value $200
At SOUTH, America’s original music meets southern heritage cuisine in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Avenue of the Arts North.
Since 2015, SOUTH has served up elevated comfort food rooted in the food of the south. You’ll find soul-satisfying dishes like Gumbo, freshly baked cornbread, Hot Honey Drizzled Southern Fried Chicken, Boneless Beef Short Ribs, and delicious sweets to end the meal like our creamy Sweet Potato Cheesecake and Pineapple Brown Sugar Bread Pudding.
Now in its 7th year, SOUTH is firmly established as Philadelphia’s premier Jazz club, serving up the coolest Jazz and Southern cuisine elevated to new heights. The menu incorporates inventive combinations of traditional and modern; indigenous Southern ingredients with local products, creative presentations and a touch of the unexpected.
SOUTH is owned and operated by brothers Robert and Benjamin Bynum. They are 35 year veterans of Philadelphia’s hospitality community and have been recipients of many awards and accolades over the years. Benjamin Bynum is Executive Chef.
Dinner in the Dining Room and at the Chef’s Counter is served from 4:00PM on Sunday and from 5:00PM Thursday, Friday & Saturday.
Gift Card Value $200
$60 Mama's Nashville Kitchen
$25
Starting bid
Package Value: $60
Momma's Nashville Kitchen
Take a day-off from cooking. Enjoy scrumptious food that will leave you speechless!
Eat-in or take-out.
2 S. Congress St., Port Penn, DE 19731
(302) 232-3903 Restaurant Phone #
https://www.mommasnashville.com
Package Value: $60
Momma's Nashville Kitchen
Take a day-off from cooking. Enjoy scrumptious food that will leave you speechless!
Eat-in or take-out.
2 S. Congress St., Port Penn, DE 19731
(302) 232-3903 Restaurant Phone #
https://www.mommasnashville.com
His and Her Getaway Relaxation Basket
$180
Starting bid
Valued at $450
For Him: Men's wooden grooming set with homemade sandalwood oil.
For Her: Rose geranium body butter and exfoliating cream, with Bergamot-Rose balance oil.
Included: Two wine glasses along with two bottles of sparkling apple cider. One night stay at newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott.
Valued at $450
Valued at $450
For Him: Men's wooden grooming set with homemade sandalwood oil.
For Her: Rose geranium body butter and exfoliating cream, with Bergamot-Rose balance oil.
Included: Two wine glasses along with two bottles of sparkling apple cider. One night stay at newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott.
Valued at $450
Pickleball Basket
$22
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $55.00
PICKLEBALL EQUIPMENT & $25.00 AMAZON GIFT CARD
The set consists of 4 balls, 2 paddles, and 2 Super Cooling Towels housed in a sturdy bag.
Go shopping after your game with the gift card.
RETAIL VALUE: $55.00
RETAIL VALUE: $55.00
PICKLEBALL EQUIPMENT & $25.00 AMAZON GIFT CARD
The set consists of 4 balls, 2 paddles, and 2 Super Cooling Towels housed in a sturdy bag.
Go shopping after your game with the gift card.
RETAIL VALUE: $55.00
2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens
$32
Starting bid
Value: $70.00
Longwood Gardens, located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is one of the premier botanical gardens in the United States. Spread across over 1,000 acres, it offers a stunning display of horticultural excellence, featuring a variety of outdoor gardens, meadows, and woodlands, as well as intricate fountains and conservatories. Visitors can explore seasonal exhibits, rare plant collections, and beautifully curated landscapes. Longwood Gardens is known not only for its beauty but also for its commitment to conservation, research, and education, making it a favorite destination for nature lovers and garden enthusiasts year-round.
Value: $70.00
Important Information: Tickets can not be used for private events, or Holiday events.
Value: $70.00
Longwood Gardens, located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is one of the premier botanical gardens in the United States. Spread across over 1,000 acres, it offers a stunning display of horticultural excellence, featuring a variety of outdoor gardens, meadows, and woodlands, as well as intricate fountains and conservatories. Visitors can explore seasonal exhibits, rare plant collections, and beautifully curated landscapes. Longwood Gardens is known not only for its beauty but also for its commitment to conservation, research, and education, making it a favorite destination for nature lovers and garden enthusiasts year-round.
Value: $70.00
Important Information: Tickets can not be used for private events, or Holiday events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!